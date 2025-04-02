RFK Advance | Darlington I

Darlington I Event Info:

Date: Sunday, April 6

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Format: 293 Laps, 400.238 miles, Stages: 90-185-293

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

RFK returns to the track ‘Too Tough to Tame’ this weekend for the official NASCAR Throwback race of the 2025 season.

There have been nine different winners in the last nine Cup races held at Darlington Speedway.

Brad Keselowski earned his first win as owner/driver with RFK Racing in last season’s spring Darlington race, which was the 142nd Cup win for Jack Roush and fifth under the RFK banner.

Chris Buescher’s 11.3 average starting position across the first seven races is the fourth highest of any driver in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

Ryan Preece has three consecutive top-10 finishes dating back to Las Vegas, which is a career-long streak for the Berlin, CT native.

RFK Racing has been the highest finishing Ford in each of the past two races: Buescher, Homestead-Miami, 6th & Preece, Martinsville, 7th.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Castrol

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fifth-Third Bank

As part of the Fueled by Third Bank pass through program, Rugs.com will ride along with Buescher on the decklid of the No. 17 this weekend.

Rugs.com is a Family Owned & Operated business with over 50 years of expertise in the Rug industry.

Rugs.com is the leading online vendor/manufacturer of rugs and carries a vast selection for every style and space.

Rugs.com appreciates the warm welcome from the NASCAR community and remains committed to supporting the teams, fans, and everyone who has been part of this exciting journey.

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / Country Crock

Keselowski at Darlington

Starts: 22

Wins: 2 (2018 & 2024)

Top-10s: 12

Poles: 3 (2015, 2020, 2021)

Keselowski makes his 23rd Darlington Cup start this weekend and is coming off his second career Darlington win, last spring when he led 37 laps.

With an 11.0 average finish at Darlington, Keselowski has finished inside the top-10 in four of his last five races at the track.

Keselowski won the fall race back in 2018, one of his seven top-5s at the track Too Tough to Tame. Overall, he’s finished 15th or better in 14 out of the last 16 Darlington races.

Keselowski does have three poles at Darlington – 2015, 2020, 2021 – with an average starting position of 10.4 and 14 starts inside the top-10.

He also made seven Xfinity Series starts with one win (2018) and three top-10s.

Buescher at Darlington

Starts: 15

Wins: —

Top-10s: 5

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 16th start at Darlington this weekend where he has three top-10 finishes in his last four races. He led 21 laps in the spring race last season, before following it up with a 6th-place result in the fall.

He carries a 20.2 average starting position and is coming off his career-best qualifying effort – P3 last spring. He’s started inside the top-10 in the last three Darlington races.

Buescher also made four Xfinity starts at Darlington with a 5th-place run in 2015.

Preece at Darlington

Starts: 10

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: 1 (2020)

Preece makes his 11th Darlington start this weekend, and is coming off his best career finish at the track last season (12th). He has finished inside the top-20 six times at Darlington, and has an average finish of 20.7.

He holds a 25.0 average starting position and was the polesitter in 2020, after the top-20, or first half, of the finishing order from the previous race was inverted to determine the top-20 starters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preece also made one NXS starts at Darlington with a 10th-place finish in 2016. He placed 7th in his lone truck start at the track three years ago.

RFK Historically at Darlington

Cup Wins: 6 (Mark Martin, 1993; Jeff Burton, 1999, 1999; Greg Biffle, 2005, 2006: Brad Keselowski, 2024)

Darlington Two-Step: RFK has twice won consecutive NCS races at Darlington, including a season sweep in 1999 with former driver Jeff Burton. RFK also earned victories in consecutive seasons at the egg-shaped oval in 2005 and 2006 with Biffle.

First for Brad: Brad Keselowski snapped a 110-race winless streak at Darlington a year ago, winning his first race as co-owner/driver at RFK. He led 37 laps, and earned the first win for the No. 6 car since David Ragan won at Daytona in 2011 (July 2).

Kickin’ it Old School: Legendary RFK drivers Mark Martin, Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle are responsible for five of the six Cup wins for Jack Roush at Darlington. Martin earned Roush’s first Cup win back in 1993 after leading 178 laps. Burton swept the 1999 events as the dominant car, and Biffle earned back-to-back victories in 2005 and 2006.

Tale of the Tape: In 266 all-time NASCAR starts at ‘The Lady in Black,’ Jack Roush’s Fords have 21 wins, 72 top-five and 126 top-10 finishes, along with 20 poles. Over the years RFK has led 4,600+ laps across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series, with more than 94,000 miles logged at the 1.366-mile track. In NCS action alone, RFK has finished top-10 in 44 percent (79-of-180) of the races with 38 top-five results and six wins.

Most All Time: It’s no secret that when Roush has dominated in the Xfinity Series at Darlington. In 79 starts, the organization has 15 wins, 33 top-five and 44 top-10s. Mark Martin is responsible for eight of the victories, second-most for him among any track, after winning five of the first seven races at the track for Roush from 1993-96. He also went on to win in 1999 and swept again in 2000. Jeff Burton got in on the fun with wins in 1997, 2001 and 2002, while Biffle earned a win in 2004. Most recently, Kenseth drove to victory lane in 2005 and 2009.

RFK Darlington Wins

1993-2 Martin Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

1999-2 Burton Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

1993-2 Martin NXS

1994-1 Martin NXS

1994-2 Martin NXS

1995-2 Martin NXS

1996-1 Martin NXS

1997-2 Burton NXS

1999-2 Martin NXS

2000-1 Martin NXS

2000-2 Martin NXS

2001-2 Burton NXS

2002-1 Burton NXS

2002-2 Burton NXS

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2005 Kenseth NXS

2009 Kenseth NXS

2024 Keselowski Cup

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Martinsville: Preece led RFK Racing with a solid 7th-place finish at Martinsville. Buescher and Keselowski overcame challenges to score 24th and 26th-place finishes, respectively.

Points Standings (17: 11th, 60: 14th, 6: 30th): Preece earned four stage points and used a top-10 finish to jump up two spots. Keselowski also gathered stage points but remained the same in the standings, while Buescher dropped two spots.