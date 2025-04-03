Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway Outlook

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR begins at Darlington Raceway, better known as the “Track Too Tough to Tame”. The drivers and teams will pay tribute to NASCAR’s rich heritage with throwback paint schemes and uniforms. The action starts on Saturday, April 5, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 and concludes Sunday, April 6, with the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Goodyear 400 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). For more information about Darlington Raceway, visit darlingtonraceway.com.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards will serve as the honorary starter for the Goodyear 400. Edwards won the 2015 Southern 500 to close out the inaugural Throwback Weekend.

“I’m excited to come back to Darlington Raceway as part of Throwback Weekend and Darlington’s 75th anniversary,” said Edwards. “Winning here in 2015 and returning for NASCAR’s 75th-anniversary celebration in 2023 are two of the greatest moments of my career, so I’m honored to have the opportunity to wave the green flag for the Goodyear 400.”

Greg Biffle, former NCS star and two-time Cup Series winner at Darlington, will be the honorary pace car driver, and the Wood Brothers Racing team will serve as the Grand Marshals for the Goodyear 400.

Track & Race Information for the Goodyear 400

Darlington Raceway is 1.366 miles long and a 400-mile race that requires 293 laps to complete.

Times

  • Saturday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • Saturday: 1:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Stages

  • Distance: 400.2 miles (293 Laps)
  • Stage 1 Length: ends on lap 90
  • Stage 2 Length: ends on lap 185
  • Stage 3: ends on lap 293

Who and what should you look out for at Darlington?

Active Darlington Race Winners (8)WinsSeason
Denny Hamlin42021, 2020, 2017, 2010
Erik Jones22022, 2019
Brad Keselowski22024, 2018
Chase Briscoe12024
William Byron12023
Kyle Larson12023
Joey Logano12022
Kyle Busch12008
  • Toyota has won the pole for the last four Cup races, and Joey Logano leads all active NCS drivers in poles with two (2022 sweep).
  • Hamlin leads all active NCS drivers with four wins, four runner-up finishes, 13 top fives, 18 top 10s, and an average finish of 8.2.
  • Tyler Reddick has three top-three finishes in the Next Gen car at Darlington Raceway, series-most.
  • Kyle Larson leads all drivers in laps led in the Next Gen car at Darlington Raceway with 392 laps out front.

