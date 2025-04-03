The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway Outlook

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR begins at Darlington Raceway, better known as the “Track Too Tough to Tame”. The drivers and teams will pay tribute to NASCAR’s rich heritage with throwback paint schemes and uniforms. The action starts on Saturday, April 5, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 and concludes Sunday, April 6, with the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Goodyear 400 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). For more information about Darlington Raceway, visit darlingtonraceway.com.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards will serve as the honorary starter for the Goodyear 400. Edwards won the 2015 Southern 500 to close out the inaugural Throwback Weekend.

“I’m excited to come back to Darlington Raceway as part of Throwback Weekend and Darlington’s 75th anniversary,” said Edwards. “Winning here in 2015 and returning for NASCAR’s 75th-anniversary celebration in 2023 are two of the greatest moments of my career, so I’m honored to have the opportunity to wave the green flag for the Goodyear 400.”

Greg Biffle, former NCS star and two-time Cup Series winner at Darlington, will be the honorary pace car driver, and the Wood Brothers Racing team will serve as the Grand Marshals for the Goodyear 400.

Track & Race Information for the Goodyear 400

Darlington Raceway is 1.366 miles long and a 400-mile race that requires 293 laps to complete.

Track Length: 1.366 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Purse: $11,055,250

Weekend Schedule

Times

Saturday: 12:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Stages

Distance: 400.2 miles (293 Laps)

Stage 1 Length: ends on lap 90

Stage 2 Length: ends on lap 185

Stage 3: ends on lap 293

Who and what should you look out for at Darlington?

Active Darlington Race Winners (8) Wins Season Denny Hamlin 4 2021, 2020, 2017, 2010 Erik Jones 2 2022, 2019 Brad Keselowski 2 2024, 2018 Chase Briscoe 1 2024 William Byron 1 2023 Kyle Larson 1 2023 Joey Logano 1 2022 Kyle Busch 1 2008