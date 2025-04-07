Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Expands Kaulig Racing Partnership

Will Join AJ Allmendinger for Four NASCAR Cup Series Races

Lexington, N.C. (April 7, 2025) – Positive news continues for Kaulig Racing as it announced today an expansion of its partnership with Grizzly Nicotine Pouches for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will become the primary sponsor on Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet with driver AJ Allmendinger for four NASCAR Cup Series races, beginning with the April 13th event at Bristol Motor Speedway. Additional events will be the April 27th Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the July 27th Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the August 10th Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, an event Allmendinger has won.

Kaulig Racing’s Ty Dillon debuted the Grizzly Nicotine Pouches partnership at the 2025 Daytona 500 as part of a nine-race sponsorship. Dillon impressed his new partner by qualifying in the top 10, leading laps and finishing 14th. At Phoenix, Dillon made another bold statement, driving into the top five late in the race. Dillon’s teammate, Allmendinger posted back-to-back single digit finishes, eighth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and seventh at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We have worked hard on our Cup program, and it is starting to bear fruit with our on-track product and elevated partnerships,” said Kaulig Racing team president Chris Rice. “We are in a growth period and focused on upward trajectory, so it is awesome that partners feel good about what we are delivering to expand their program with us. I am so proud of Ty Dillon and how he has performed and engaged with the Grizzly Nicotine Pouches team, and everyone at Kaulig Racing is excited the program will now include AJ.”

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches is part of American Snuff Company LLC (ASC), an affiliate of iconic R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches are a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide (where permitted). The program also features The Fallen Outdoors organization, a non-profit that organizes outdoor adventures for veterans, Gold Star families and active-duty service members to bring together like-minded people who find comfort in each other through common interests.

“When we got the chance to further our partnership with Kaulig Racing and now AJ [Allmendinger], we did not hesitate for a second,” said Brent Trader, Senior Director, Brand Marketing American Snuff Company. “We are more than happy with the relationship we have with Kaulig Racing and the entire No. 10 team. We felt like this was a great opportunity for us to get even more exposure for the brand with adult consumers who love NASCAR as much as we do.”



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.