LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Extends with Protection Brand D3O

STATESVILLE, N.C. (APRIL 7, 2025) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced an extension of the partnership with D3O®, (pronounced dee-three-oh) the world’s leading protection brand, protecting people and the things they love against impact, vibration, and shock.

The partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB began in 2024 with D3O providing the LEGACY MC pit crew with impact protection for limbs and shock absorption for underfoot. D3O’s iconic orange materials were also inserted into strategic areas of the race cars to not only protect the drivers from impact but to also reduce the vibrations in the car which causes significant driver fatigue.

Since partnering in 2024, the CLUB has increased its use in more real-life scenarios where protection is vital. The pit crews are currently incorporating D3O protection in over-the-wall knee padding, full-sleeve arm padding, and shoe insoles. The feedback has been positive from the athletes, as recently the No. 42 pit crew made a remarkable 8.68-second pit stop – their fastest four-tire and fuel stop to date—picking up nine spots for driver John Hunter Nemechek in the standings.

“Pit road dominance demands unwavering commitment in tight quarters,” said Pit Crew Director Chis Hall. “We equip our pit road athletes with D3O. This ensures maximum athleticism and unyielding protection during high-speed maneuvers and critical adjustments. In the tenths-of-a-second environment of pit road, our D3O partnership is a key play for peak performance.”

The orange-branded D3O Protected logo will be featured as an associate partner on all LEGACY MC Toyota Camry’s throughout the 2025 season.

D3O’s patented orange protection material available in many different forms is engineered for specific markets and applications and serves to protect athletes at all levels of the sport with low-profile impact protection that doesn’t compromise performance.

“Our partnership with LEGACY MC continues to grow, and we take great pride in providing the team with best-in-class protection,” said Richard Harfoot, Head of Motorsports at D3O. “The team is constantly finding innovative ways to integrate D3O’s protective orange materials, enhancing driver safety by reducing impact and vibrations inside the car. At the same time, we’re working together to help keep the pit crew safer. LEGACY MC is pushing the boundaries of safety and performance in NASCAR, and we’re proud to support their commitment to innovation.”

“We are happy to extend our partnership with D3O and dive deeper into the many collective resources to take the relationship to the next level,” said Jimmie Johnson, LEGACY MC co-owner. “We want to keep our teams protected on pit road and our drivers protected in the cars, and D3O has really helped us step up our safety game.”

Tune in to Sunday, April 13 to see the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB teams and pit crews in action this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

ABOUT D3O: D3O® is the global leader in protection against impact, shock and vibration. Working with world-class brands including Formula 1 teams, adidas, the U.S. Department of Defense, and NASA, D3O provides protective solutions across multiple industries, from sports and motorcycling to defense and electronics. The company recently trademarked the colour orange for the exclusive use in protection for motorcycle, reinforcing its role as a trusted ingredient brand in the protection industry.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.