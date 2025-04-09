Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Weather Guard Truck Race

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Event: Race 6 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-miles)

#of Laps: 250

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs is back in action this Friday night, and at a track where he has proven himself, the Bristol Motor Speedway. The Tennessee track holds a special place in Riggs and Crew Chief Dylan Cappello’s hearts, serving as the venue for the duos second career win together in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in September of 2024 and going back-to-back in the series’ playoffs. Love’s RV Stop will join Riggs for the event and hope to return to the speedway’s Victory Lane Friday night.

Following the 200-lap event at the Martinsville Speedway, Riggs sits 8th in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings. With just two previous starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Riggs has two top-10 finishes, finishing 10th in March of 2024 and first in September of 2024.

“Bristol is my favorite track,” said Riggs. “I had two great runs there last season, and I know myself and the team have what it takes to win. We’re in a really good spot as a team. We’re still looking for our first win of the season, but I know it’s coming soon, hopefully this weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Dan Mrak

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith and Quicktie reunite this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the sixth race on the schedule for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Third in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings, Smith heads to the Volunteer State with heavy momentum from his fourth-place finish at the Martinsville Speedway.

In his four previous truck starts at the track, Smith has one win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes. Smith’s Xfinity Series results are as equally impressive, racking in two top-five finishes at the track with a third-place finish with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024 and a fifth-place finish with Kaulig Racing in 2023.

“Bristol is one of those places I’m super confident in my abilities to bring a trophy back home,” said Smith. “Our guys have been working hard and bring fast trucks to the track each week, and I think we’re close to these Top Tens turning into wins. Bristol would be a heck of a place for that to start.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Bradley Zilich

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT LOVE’S RV STOP

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT QUICKTIE

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.