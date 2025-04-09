Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance
Weather Guard Truck Race
Date: Friday, April 11, 2025
Event: Race 6 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-miles)
#of Laps: 250
Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90
Layne Riggs Notes
Layne Riggs is back in action this Friday night, and at a track where he has proven himself, the Bristol Motor Speedway. The Tennessee track holds a special place in Riggs and Crew Chief Dylan Cappello’s hearts, serving as the venue for the duos second career win together in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in September of 2024 and going back-to-back in the series’ playoffs. Love’s RV Stop will join Riggs for the event and hope to return to the speedway’s Victory Lane Friday night.
Following the 200-lap event at the Martinsville Speedway, Riggs sits 8th in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings. With just two previous starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Riggs has two top-10 finishes, finishing 10th in March of 2024 and first in September of 2024.
“Bristol is my favorite track,” said Riggs. “I had two great runs there last season, and I know myself and the team have what it takes to win. We’re in a really good spot as a team. We’re still looking for our first win of the season, but I know it’s coming soon, hopefully this weekend.”
Road Crew
Driver: Layne Riggs
Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello
Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata
Engineer: Jonathan Coates
Mechanic: Clark Houston
Mechanic: Brandon Selph
Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer
Spotter: Josh Williams
Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman
Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek
Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Fueler: Dan Mrak
Chandler Smith Notes
Chandler Smith and Quicktie reunite this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the sixth race on the schedule for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Third in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings, Smith heads to the Volunteer State with heavy momentum from his fourth-place finish at the Martinsville Speedway.
In his four previous truck starts at the track, Smith has one win, three top-five, and four top-10 finishes. Smith’s Xfinity Series results are as equally impressive, racking in two top-five finishes at the track with a third-place finish with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024 and a fifth-place finish with Kaulig Racing in 2023.
“Bristol is one of those places I’m super confident in my abilities to bring a trophy back home,” said Smith. “Our guys have been working hard and bring fast trucks to the track each week, and I think we’re close to these Top Tens turning into wins. Bristol would be a heck of a place for that to start.”
Road Crew
Driver: Chandler Smith
Crew Chief: Jon Leonard
Truck Chief: Ron Schutte
Engineer: Caleb Williams
Mechanic: Bradley Zilich
Mechanic: Alex Campbell
Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Transport Driver: Mark Hadley
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager
Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Fueler: Chris Webb
ABOUT LOVE’S RV STOP
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT QUICKTIE
Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.