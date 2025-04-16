JEGS NHRA SPORTSNATIONALS GETS EXCITING NEW LOCATION AS PART OF HUGE DOUBLEHEADER AT SOUTH GEORGIA MOTORSPORTS PARK

VALDOSTA, Ga. (April 16, 2025) – NHRA and JEGS are thrilled to announce a multi-year extension of one of the biggest events of the year on the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series circuit, the JEGS NHRA SPORTSnationals, as well as an exciting new destination in 2025 for one of the biggest sportsman races.

The 2025 JEGS SPEEDweek doubleheader event will head to its new home at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Valdosta, Ga., as the JEGS SPORTSnationals takes place July 9-10. It is the lead-in to the adrenaline-packed JEGS SPEEDweek that also runs July 11-12 and features a Lucas Oil competition doubleheader that spans four action-packed days.

Racing at SGMP provides exciting new possibilities for the tradition-rich JEGS SPORTSnationals, which promises to deliver a spectacular drag racing spectacle and furthering the strong partnership between JEGS and NHRA.

“JEGS is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the NHRA through 2028,” JEGS CEO Gabe Mendoza said. “Extending our partnership reinforces our dedication to the future of motorsports. For more than six decades, JEGS has been a trusted name for enthusiasts, racers, and builders across the automotive world and the NHRA.

“JEGS is committed to expanding our presence across the automotive world by reaching new markets, introducing innovative products, and strengthening our connection with customers.”

The race has enjoyed a storied history with a strong backing from JEGS, which is celebrating its 65th year in 2025. The hundreds of racers competing in Valdosta can expect a huge purse and payout, as well as non-stop action with the JEGS SPORTSnationals and regional race.

It makes for one of the biggest race weekends of the year, as the JEGS SPEEDweek doubleheader event is expected to attract hundreds of competitors from all seven NHRA divisions across the country. Drivers in eight different categories will be competing for a massive payout at the action-packed weekend, laying its claim as one of the marquee events of the sportsman season.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to host the SPORTSnationals at SGMP. It is a great opportunity for our staff to become a part of such a recognized and distinguished race,” SGMP Owner Raul Torres said. “Our team works tirelessly for opportunities like this so we can continue to prove ourselves in the industry we love. “

JEGS, an industry-leading DTC, e-commerce retailer and distributor of high-performance, restoration automotive aftermarket parts and accessories, will have a strong presence on and off the track to celebrate its 65th anniversary and strong commitment to sportsman racing. The week begins with a special racer appreciation breakfast served by South Georgia Motorsports Park and NHRA staff, moving right into nonstop action on the track. That includes Stock and Super Stock Class Eliminations, as well as special shootouts added to the Wednesday schedule.

Also on the line is the one-of-a-kind copper Wally branded with JEGS for the winners at the JEGS NHRA SPORTSnationals, adding another level of prestige to the event. Event champions who double-up two years in a row will also receive the elusive JEGS Crown Trophy, yet one more incentive for drivers competing in Valdosta.

“We’re thrilled to see JEGS continue as such a strong partner of NHRA and an incredible supporter of racers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “The JEGS SPORTSnationals is a historic event and we’re excited to see that continue in Valdosta. Raul and his team are passionate about great racing, a great atmosphere and incredible treatment of racers, and we know this doubleheader event has a bright future at South Georgia Motorsports Park and continued support from JEGS.”

For more information on the NHRA and the JEGS SPORTSnationals, please visit www.NHRA.com.

