What to play in an online casino? The most popular games among players

With more and more games available, it is important and essential to be aware of the games available, both popular and lesser known alternatives, as there is something for everyone. Spinning the reels in slots at betting site, choosing the table number to bet on in roulette and choosing an innovative option such as playing Plinko has become a growing trend due to its entertaining, simple and easy dynamics.

However, what are the options most chosen by players in virtual casinos? Throughout this article, we will analyze the most popular games.

Slots: The most popular game in online casinos

Slots -also known as slots or slot machines- are, without a doubt, one of the most popular games among online casino gamblers. Their expansion is due to the infinity of themes, innovative functions and their wide range of alternatives.

Among the reasons for its popularity are its ease of use and simple rules, added to its high winning potential, especially in the progressive jackpots. It is also a game that receives many facilities in terms of bonuses and promotions available, which brings players closer to the game.

Whether you prefer the classic 3-reel slots or the more modern ones with hundreds of paylines, there is always an option for every type of player. Some of the most popular slots include Starburst, Book of Dead, and Mega Moolah, games that have set the trend for their spectacular prizes and innovative features.

Table Games: The Casino Classic

When it comes to classics, table games are the perfect representation. From playing them at the family table, to the physical casino and, nowadays, in online casinos, they offer the same thrills as always. The main exponents of these types of games are:

Roulette: Available in European, American and French versions, this classic allows players to bet on different numbers, colors and combinations.

Blackjack: A game of strategy where the player’s skill makes the difference. The objective is to reach 21 without going over, competing against the dealer.

Baccarat: Elegant and with simple rules, it is ideal for those looking for quick thrills. Very popular in luxury casinos.

Poker: In its different variants such as Texas Hold’em and Omaha, it is the favorite of strategists. Online tournaments allow competing for great prizes.

The attraction and highlight of these options is their level of chance and strategy, providing new experiences in virtuality. In addition, these are games that have live variants, which increases the adrenaline instantly.

New popular proposals: Games born in virtuality

Virtuality has allowed game providers and developers to expand the imagination, creating innovative and interactive games, born from the bosom of new technologies.

In this category, there are very wide and diverse options. Take, for example, Plinko, a game inspired by a famous television product, in which a ball is thrown on a board, providing intrigue and suspense to the winnings. Likewise, many Games Shows have been experimented with, such as Monopoly Live, Crazy Times and Dream Catcher, with live hosts guiding you in your moves.

Another popular and, above all, outstanding alternative are the crash games -also known as crash games or fast games-. The best known titles are JetX and Aviator, which share the same proposal: to withdraw the bet before the collapse.

Tips for enjoying casino games

Before diving into the fun of online casinos, it is important to keep in mind some key tips. Defining a budget is fundamental in order not to risk money that you are not willing to lose. Before playing, trying demo versions allows you to familiarize yourself with the games without committing real funds. Also, choosing games with high RTP helps to improve the chances of winning. Finally, playing responsibly is indispensable.