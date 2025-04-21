Keeping Your Vehicle Road Safe: From Tires to Coolant and More

When was the last time you looked at your vehicle’s tires? What about an oil change? Sure, your car may be running just fine right now.

However, this can quickly change if you’re not keeping up with basic vehicle maintenance. Not to mention, ignoring basic vehicle maintenance can be dangerous. Your lack of maintenance may ultimately lead to a vehicle accident.

Taking advantage of things like tire rotation services is a great start. However, don’t stop there. Keeping your vehicle road-safe means doing more than checking the tires. Here’s a quick checklist to get you started.

Pay Attention to Your Tires

When was the last time you replaced your tires? Has it been several months or possibly years? Tires are rated for a specific number of miles. Once you’ve reached the mileage noted on the tires, it’s usually time for replacements.

You can extend the life of your tires with regular rotation, usually every 5,000 to 8,000 miles. Tire rotation can help improve vehicle performance and reduce tread wear. So pay attention to tread depth when you go in for a tire rotation. If the tread is worn down by 2/32nds, it’s time to start thinking about replacements.

Driving on worn tires can easily result in an accident. Your vehicle is harder to control, especially on slick roads. Tire pressure is just as important as tread depth. Cold weather causes a drop in tire pressure. Warm weather does the opposite. You’re going to find it harder to control your vehicle when the tire pressure is off.

So, how do you check tire pressure? If you have an emergency roadside kit, it’s likely to include a tire pressure gauge. If not, you can usually find inexpensive gauges at a local auto parts store. Plan on repeating this step pretty regularly. When you’re filling the gas tank, you may want to check your tire pressure. Most gas stations have an air pump, and some even have tire pressure gauges.

Time to Change the Oil

Oil viscosity is a term tossed around that you may not pay attention to. Viscosity refers to the thickness of the oil. In the winter, you want to use a lighter-weight oil since cold temperatures cause oil to thicken, and this can cause problems. On the other hand, switch to a heavier weight one when temperatures start to climb.

If you’re not sure which oil weight to use, check your vehicle’s owner’s manual. If you’ve misplaced the manual, don’t panic. Almost any certified automotive technician can make some recommendations based on your engine’s make and model.

Are You Using the Right Coolant?

Worrying about the engine’s coolant in the winter may seem unnecessary. After all, don’t cooler temperatures help keep your vehicle’s engine from overheating? Your engine can stay a little cooler in the winter, but this isn’t why you’re checking the coolant.

Coolant, most commonly known as antifreeze, can be a concern when temperatures drop below freezing. The last thing you want is for your engine to freeze up. If this happens, you’re probably looking at hefty repairs. You may even need to replace your engine, and this can cost almost as much as a gently used car.

You should plan on checking not only coolant levels in the radiator but also the type. Some coolants are formulated for warmer temperatures and should not be used in winter. Don’t slack off in the summer. A warm-weather coolant can keep your vehicle’s AC blowing cold air.

How Are Your Brakes?

Roads can often be slick, making it difficult to stop. You need your vehicle’s brakes to function without any issues. Checking your car’s brakes is usually a multi-step process. You’re also going to need to do a little more than stick your head underneath your vehicle.

Everything, from the brake pads to the rotors and calipers, needs a quick inspection. If your brake pads are wearing thin, replace them. This also applies if the rotors or calipers show signs of wear and tear. Is your vehicle equipped with ABS? If so, have your anti-locking brakes thoroughly inspected before freezing temperatures hit.

Staying Safe On the Road

The maintenance you take care of now can affect your safety. Freezing temperatures, ice, and snow can make it challenging to do everything, from starting your vehicle to maintaining control on slick roads. Summer driving also comes with unique hazards. Don’t forget to keep up with vehicle maintenance throughout the year. You’ll be glad you did when you’re not facing expensive repairs.