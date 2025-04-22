Music Superstar Tim McGraw takes the stage for special pregame concert during MLB Speedway Classic in August at BMS

Music Superstar headlines celebration in Birthplace of Country Music with Special Guests to be Announced at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 22, 2025) – Music superstar and three-time GRAMMY-Award winner Tim McGraw has been named the headliner in a special pregame concert event leading into the MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 2.

The performance promises to be a one-of-a-kind musical event where McGraw will take the stage with special guest artists and longtime collaborators for an unforgettable celebration of music and baseball. The exciting musical preamble to the first American or National League game ever played in Tennessee serves to honor the state’s rich country music history. For the MLB Speedway Classic, a baseball diamond ready for a Major League game will be built across the famed Bristol track at one of the largest standalone sporting venues in the nation. More information on guests scheduled to appear will be made later.

The special pregame concert, commencing approximately an hour before the first pitch, is part of the full day of events at Bristol Motor Speedway. All ticketholders to the MLB Speedway Classic baseball game have access to the show and can enjoy the performance from their seat, and on the iconic Colossus video board. New, limited ticket options for the MLB Speedway Classic will be available Wednesday, April 23 at 10 AM ET for fans looking to enjoy the performance even closer to the stage. For details on ticket options and upgrades, please visit mlb.com/speedwayclassic. FOX plans to feature portions of the special performance during their pregame event coverage.

McGraw’s unparalleled career includes sales of over 103 million records worldwide, 47 No. 1 radio singles, 19 No. 1 albums, and countless industry awards and accolades. He holds the record for second-most No. 1 country albums in the U.S., just behind George Strait. He has brought to life some of the biggest hit singles of all-time, including “Live Like You Were Dying” and “Humble and Kind,” a message that continues to impact fans worldwide. He has routinely been cited as one of the biggest touring artists in country music history.

Tim’s deep-rooted connection to baseball begins with his father, Tug McGraw, a celebrated Major League Baseball pitcher who played for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, contributing to their World Series victories. Tim also pursued baseball in college, earning a scholarship at Northeast Louisiana University. Later this year, Tim is set to perform a historic concert at the iconic “Field of Dreams” movie site, honoring his father’s legacy through baseball by performing on Tug’s birthday.