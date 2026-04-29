Forte Racing Heads to Miami for Formula 1 Weekend Following Strong Season Opener

Miller to Co-Drive with Teo as Team Looks to Build on Sonoma Momentum

Monrovia, California (Wednesday, April 29, 2026) – Forte Racing heads to the Miami International Autodrome this weekend for Round 2 of the McLaren Trophy America championship, joining the global stage as part of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend.

The team enters the weekend with momentum following a standout season opener at Sonoma Raceway, where Forte Racing drivers combined for eight podium finishes, including wins across multiple classes. With a full month between rounds, the focus has shifted to maintaining that performance level while preparing for the unique demands of a street circuit.

The tight, technical layout of the Miami International Autodrome, combined with evolving track conditions and limited practice time, will present a new challenge for drivers across all four entries.

No. 8 Sigma Plastics McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Pro) – Kaia Teo / Jon Miller

One key change to the lineup this weekend sees Jon Miller stepping in to co-drive the No. 8 Sigma Plastics McLaren Artura Trophy Evo alongside Kaia Teo, as Paul Holton has a prior commitment. Holton is expected to return for the remainder of the season.

Teo, who considers Miami a home race while attending the University of Miami, is looking forward to the opportunity to compete in front of a familiar crowd.

Kaia Teo – “I’m really excited to be heading into race week here in Miami. Going to school here, it definitely feels like a bit of a home race for me, which makes this weekend even more special. There’s always an incredible atmosphere around the Miami Grand Prix, and I’m looking forward to getting out on track. We’re coming off a strong weekend in Sonoma, so the focus now is on carrying that momentum forward and continuing to build. Paul is in Laguna this weekend and he’ll definitely be missed, but I’m so excited to be sharing the car with Jon Miller. We’ve been putting in the work off track and we’re ready to get out there!”

Miller, who also serves as program manager for RP Motorsports by Forte Racing, is eager to step behind the wheel of the McLaren Artura Trophy Evo and help continue the team’s early-season success.

Jon Miller – “I’m looking forward to stepping in to drive with Kaia in the No. 8 while Paul is on duty elsewhere this weekend,” Miller said. “They had a fantastic start to the year in Sonoma and I’m looking forward to keeping that momentum rolling in Miami. Given the lack of testing time available, Kaia and I have been doing a heavy dose of simulator training for this event. It’s exciting for the team to be involved in a Formula 1 support event. I’m originally from South Florida and Kaia lives here now, so it’s going to have that ‘home race’ feel on top of the excitement around the Grand Prix.”

No. 53 Race for RP McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Pro/Am) – Neil Langberg / Kevin Madsen

The No. 53 Race for RP McLaren Artura Trophy Evo of Neil Langberg and Kevin Madsen returns to action this weekend, continuing its mission to raise awareness and funding for Relapsing Polychondritis and other autoimmune diseases.

Neil Langberg – “Hello again, this is Neil ‘Nigel’ Langberg, co-driver of the #53 Race for Relapsing Polychondritis Forte Racing McLaren Artura Evo car. This week the MTA series is at the Miami International Autodrome as the lead in race for the Miami GP.

MTA and F1 drivers have not had a race for about a month.Unfortunately, autoimmune patients never get this kind of a break. Enduring a chronic disease is a 24/7 proposition, and one in five Americans suffer this way. This is why we race.

As part of our fundraising campaign, we hope to drive awareness and accelerate research for RP and other autoimmune diseases leading to earlier diagnosis and facilitating a potentially improved prognosis.

Please join us at our upcoming online auction for a luxury Las Vegas GP race viewing package, or on track with a donation to the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation. I don’t care what others say, can’t put it off another day, the time has come today.”

Madsen is also embracing the energy and visibility of the Miami Grand Prix weekend, where the team’s on-track performance and off-track mission will be showcased in front of one of the largest audiences of the season. He noted that the event provides a powerful platform to continue raising awareness for Relapsing Polychondritis while competing on one of the most high-profile stages on the calendar.

Kevin Madsen – “I’m leaving a very cold race weekend at Road America and the fabulous Miami sunshine sounds so good. It’s going to be a lot of fun sharing the track with Formula 1 as well as sharing the message and purpose of Race for RP with the large crowd in attendance.”

No. 24 Cypress Land Company McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Pro) – Tanner Harvey / Patrick Liddy

The No. 24 Cypress Land Company entry of Tanner Harvey and Patrick Liddy enters the weekend tied for the championship lead following their Pro class victory and strong overall performance at Sonoma.

Tanner Harvey – “After kicking off the season at Sonoma Raceway event, I’m heading into round two at the Miami Grand Prix with a lot of confidence and momentum.

Sonoma was a strong way to start the season. We won the first race and came back with a second in the next one, so it showed we have the pace to run up front right away. At the same time, there’s still more to clean up, and we’ve been focused on improving every detail going into Miami.

This weekend is a completely different challenge. The track is tight, technical, and unforgiving, and the heat is going to play a big role. That’s something I’m looking forward to—those conditions separate drivers and reward execution.

I’ll be back in the car with Patrick Liddy, and we’re both locked in on the same goal. We’ve gone through everything from Sonoma and made the adjustments we need to come into this weekend fully prepared.

The objective is clear: be at the front and fight for another win.

We know we have the speed. Now it’s about putting together a complete weekend—executing in qualifying, staying clean in the races, and maximizing every opportunity.”

Liddy comes into Miami with strong momentum from Sonoma and now turns his attention to the new challenge of competing on a street circuit for the first time, where precision and adaptability will be key.

Patrick Liddy – “I’m really looking forward to racing during the Miami Grand Prix weekend in the McLaren Trophy America. We had a great weekend at Sonoma and are tied for the lead in the championship. It’s my first time on a street circuit, so the focus is on adapting quickly—tight walls, evolving grip, and no margin for error. The Artura Trophy car is going to be a great challenge here, and I’m ready to make the most of every lap.”

No. 100 PiedParker McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Am) – Cooper Broll

The No. 100 PiedParker entry of Cooper Broll, fresh off a dominant sweep in the Am class at Sonoma, is focused on continuing that momentum on one of the biggest stages of the season.

Cooper Broll – “Miami is going be the most highly anticipated race of the schedule. Racing as a Formula 1 support series surrounded by hundreds of thousands of fans is going to be incredible. I’m pretty hyped. After a strong start to the season at Sonoma, I’m looking forward to continuing that momentum. It’ll be a bit tough with the success penalties and limited practice time, but with the support of the incredible people at Forte, I’m sure we will be ready when the green flag drops.”

Forte Team Management

Team manager David Cozart said the team is prepared for the unique demands of the Miami street circuit following a strong off-season and season-opening performance.

“We are excited for the Grand Prix weekend, as we have put a lot of effort into preparing for this event,” Cozart said. “Coming off a strong start at Sonoma, we look forward to carrying that momentum into Miami. Our first street course competition will present several challenges, including a green track that will constantly evolve, unforgiving concrete walls, and an increased car count. It will certainly be a demanding weekend for every team competing.”

Team owner Shane Seneviratne said the opportunity to compete on a Formula 1 weekend provides a unique platform for the team and its partners.

“Miami is one of the marquee events on the calendar, and it’s a great opportunity for our team and partners to be part of the Formula 1 environment,” said Seneviratne. “We’re coming in with strong momentum from Sonoma, but this is a completely different challenge. Street circuits demand precision and discipline, and execution becomes even more critical with limited track time.

At the same time, this is a great opportunity for our drivers to perform on a big stage. We have a strong lineup across all four cars, and we’re looking forward to seeing how we stack up this weekend.”

Race 1 will take place Saturday, May 2 at 6:05 pm ET. Watch live at: https://www.youtube.com/live/5hi_VJO29fI

Race 2 is scheduled for Sunday, May 3 at 8:35 am ET and can be watched live at: https://www.youtube.com/live/Nk55ZJJYi1k

*Photos courtesy of Brayan Urtado

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competed in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, expanded by adding a single-car entry in the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship.

Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. The team will expand to a four-car McLaren Trophy America program for 2026 in addition to continuing their presence in the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

McLaren Trophy America Championship series’ second season will launch in March of 2026. The season will feature 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks including participating in the Formula 1 Miami GP in May.

2026 McLaren Trophy America Schedule:

Rounds 1 & 2: Sonoma Raceway, CA | March 27-29

Rounds 3 & 4: Miami Grand Prix. Miami, FL | May 1-3

Rounds 5 & 6: Road Atlanta, GA | June 12-14

Rounds 7 & 8: Road America, WI | August 27-30

Rounds 9 & 10: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN | October 8-10

ABOUT RACE FOR RP – The Official Charity of Forte Racing

Race for RP is a motorsports initiative aimed at driving awareness and accelerating research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Through collaboration with drivers, teams, and sponsors, Race for RP fuels education, accelerates research, and raises awareness of Relapsing Polychondritis and other related autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit raceforrp.org or follow @raceforrp on social media.