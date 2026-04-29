2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Preview: Texas Motor Speedway

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE PREVIEW: TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Event: SpeedyCash.com 250 (167 laps / 250.5 miles)

Round: 7 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Date & Time: Friday, May 1 | 8:00 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

Niece Motorsports Texas Stats:

NCTS Starts: 38; Wins: 1 (Carson Hocevar, 2023); Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 6.

Root for the Home Team: Niece Motorsports’ founder, Al Niece, calls Texas Motor Speedway his home race. Niece Equipment is headquartered in Buda, TX, and has another location in Fort Worth, just a few miles from the track. The team will host over 200 partner guests during Friday’s SpeedyCash.com 250, marking it as one of the biggest events of the season.

No. 42 Comprehensive Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Conner Jones | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski

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Jones Returns: Conner Jones will make his second NCTS start of the 2026 season driving the No. 42 Comprehensive Logistics Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway. Jones finished 16th in his last outing with the team at Darlington Raceway.

Jones’ Texas Stats:

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 18th (2024).

Polinski’s Texas Stats:

Landon Polinski will call his first-career race as a crew chief at Texas on Friday.

On the Truck: Jones’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Comprehensive Logistics. The company specializes in warehouse management and has sponsored Niece Motorsports’ No. 4 team in the last two races.

Recapping Bristol: Tyler Reif and the AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics team had a promising run in Bristol, but never got the chance to see it through. Reif qualified 24th, but found his footing early and began to charge forward. Towards the conclusion of stage two, however, Reif was taken out in a crash after another competitor made contact with him entering turn three. His night ended early with a disappointing 34th-place finish.

Owner Points Outlook: Following Tyler Reif’s incident in Bristol, the No. 42 team dropped five positions in the owner points standings to 26th-place. Entering Texas, the team is one point behind Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 team in 25th, and is 12 points ahead of Rackley WAR’s No. 26 Chevrolet in 27th.

Quoting Jones: What are your thoughts about racing at Texas Motor Speedway?

“I’m excited to get back to Texas because it is a very difficult place to get around. I like the tracks that are challenging to find speed at, and I think our Niece Motorsports team has a good aerodynamic package here. I’m hopeful that we will have speed on Friday night with our No. 42 Comprehensive Logistics Chevy.”

About Comprehensive Logistics: Comprehensive Logistics (CLI) is a full-service inbound-to-manufacturing logistics partner specializing in high-volume, high-velocity, and highly complex operations, including warehouse management, value-added services, sequencing, transportation, and sub-assembly manufacturing. By integrating advanced technology, data-driven insights, and process engineering with experienced teams, CLI delivers high-precision, reliable logistics solutions tailored to evolving customer needs. For more information, please visit complog.com.

No. 44 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andres Perez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

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Pérez de Lara’s Texas Stats:

NCTS Starts: 1; Best Finish: 29th (2025).

Rogers’ Texas Stats:

NCS Starts: 11; Best Finish: 18th (2010).

NOAPS Starts: 9; Poles: 1 (Kevin Harvick, 2008); Top-10s: 2; Best Finish: 7th (2002).

NCTS Starts: 10; Top-10s: 4; Best Finish: 6th (2005).

On the Truck: Pérez de Lara’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Acceptance Insurance, who serves as the team’s anchor partner this season.

Recapping Bristol: Andrés Pérez de Lara and the Telcel team had quite the evening at Bristol. After starting 27th, Pérez de Lara found himself in early trouble after another competitor sent him into a spin and caused him to lose a lap. The No. 44 team fought hard to get back on the lead lap, but traffic ahead kept receiving the free pass. Finally, Pérez de Lara was able to get his lap back in the final stage, but was quickly involved in another incident. After making repairs, he was nearly spun once again, but made a nice save. The team rallied back through the last few runs, and came home with a 17th-place finish.

Driver Points Outlook: Pérez de Lara’s topsy turvy night in Bristol dropped him two positions in the driver points standings to 17th-place. Heading into Texas, the driver is one point behind Daniel Hemric in 16th, and 11 points ahead of Cole Butcher in 18th.

Quoting Pérez de Lara: Texas is one of the first true mile-and-a-half races of the year, so what is your confidence level at?

“I’m looking forward to racing at Texas a lot. Last year, I had a lot of speed, but a crash took me out early. The No. 44 team has been strong on intermediate tracks, so that helps my motivation. We need to get momentum on our side after the last few weeks, so all we need to do is execute in Texas.”

About Acceptance Insurance: Acceptance Insurance is a proud member of Confie, the largest personal lines agency in the U.S. We believe in investing in the communities we serve by offering affordable insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Our agents and team members uphold our values, which include promoting excellence, responsibility and caring.

Acceptance has been in business for over 50 years. We have over 700 agents in over 288 neighborhood locations ready to give you the service, respect and savings you deserve. We come to you so you can find the solutions you need, regardless of your background and driving record. We offer easy solutions to meet your unique needs.

No. 45 TXAPA / J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

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Chastain’s Texas Stats:

NCS Starts: 9; Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 2; Best Finish: 2nd (2023 & 2025).

NOAPS Starts: 12; Top-Fives: 1; Top-10s: 2; Best Finish: 2nd (2019).

NCTS Starts: 10; Top-10s: 3; Best Finish: 7th (2019).

Gould’s Texas Stats:

NOAPS Starts: 12; Top-10s: 3; Best Finish: 6th (2014).

NCTS Starts: 9; Wins: 1 (Carson Hocevar, 2023); Top-Fives: 2; Top-10s: 3.

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association (TXAPA), MG Machinery, J.F. Electric, and Niece Equipment.

Recapping Bristol: Ross Chastain and the J.F. Electric team had a clean night in Bristol, and walked away with a satisfying top-five finish. After qualifying 11th, Chastain picked up two stage points by finishing ninth in the first stage. Though the No. 45 slid back in the second stage, great pit stops and adjustments pushed Chastain forward in the final run to the checkered flag. Chastain held his ground and kept his nose clean all night long, resulting in a solid fourth-place effort.

Owner Points Outlook: Chastain’s fourth-place finish at Bristol vaulted the No. 45 team back up to second in the points standings. Entering Texas, the team is only three points out of the lead – just behind Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet. The team is 13 points ahead of Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 team in third-place.

Quoting Chastain: With the track starting to age, is Texas becoming a handful to drive?

“Age helps for sure. We’re definitely going to be sliding around more than the last time I raced a truck here several years ago. You’ve got to have high commitment to run fast here at Texas. There’s a lot of banking in turns three and four, and need to be on the gas hard. You have to get around the bump as well. I think our mile-and-a-half package is pretty solid and we learned a lot in Darlington, so I’m looking forward to running the TXAPA / J.F. Electric Silverado again on Friday.”

About TXAPA: Texas Asphalt Pavement Association is a full-service Association for the asphalt industry. It serves the needs of asphalt producers, contractors, liquid asphalt suppliers, and interested firms dedicated to improving and growing the asphalt industry. The Association is committed and dedicated to providing the services and information that keeps its member firms and the industry on the competitive edge.

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).