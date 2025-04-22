SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT EXTENDS TITLE SPONSORSHIP OF NHRA JR. DRAG RACING LEAGUE

INDIANAPOLIS (April 22, 2025) – NHRA and Summit Racing Equipment teamed up to announce a long-term extension of the title rights sponsorship for the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, a popular racing league for kids ages 5-17.

As a longtime partner of the NHRA, Summit Racing Equipment will continue to be the title sponsor and supporter of the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League. As the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League enters its 33rd season this year, young drivers from across the country will once again compete in thrilling eight-car shootouts that will be held at seven NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series national events.

“Summit Racing Equipment is thrilled to remain the title sponsor of the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League. This continues to be an important partnership for our company and this league is such a terrific and vital program for young racers,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports & Events Manager. “There are so many great opportunities for all these talented young competitors to shine and it’s exciting to see such tremendous growth in these areas. We’re looking forward to a great 2025 and beyond as these young drivers look to live out their dreams.”

The eight-car shootouts debuted three years ago and will take place at NHRA national events across all seven divisions, beginning with the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on April 25-27 at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte. The final round takes place on Sunday and will be included on the television broadcast on FS1, with racers running alongside the stars in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

“The NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League plays a key role in our sport, and we’re excited that Summit Racing Equipment continues to provide outstanding support for young drag racers,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Summit Racing Equipment is passionate about giving young racers a platform to showcase their love for NHRA drag racing and with opportunities to compete in major events across the country, we can’t wait to see these talented young drivers showcase their skills.”

The special eight-car shootouts for NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League will also take place at Pacific Raceway in Seattle on July 18-20, Brainerd International Raceway on Aug. 14-17, Maple Grove Raceway on Sept. 11-14, World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis on Sept. 26-28, Texas Motorplex in Dallas on Oct. 9-12 and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip on Nov. 13-16.

Other annual highlights are the conference finals events. Texas Motorplex will host the Right Trailers NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Western Conference Finals for the second time on June 13-15, while Bristol Dragway continues as the site of the Eastern Conference Finals on July 17-19. Each event’s schedule includes a full slate of racing activities, culminating in the crowning of eight individual champions.

The division championship competition continues to grow at a strong rate as well, with all seven divisions hosting a Summit Jr. Drag Racing League Division Finals. Division 2 and Division 6 finals in the category will take place in conjunction with the Summit E.T. Finals. All seven divisions will host a season championship points series throughout their season and complete schedules are available at jrdragster.nhra.com.

NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League competitor’s race cars, called Jr. Dragsters, are half-scale versions of the iconic Top Fuel dragsters. They go as fast as 85 mph and as quick as 7.90 seconds in the eighth-mile using a five-horsepower, single-cylinder engine, though younger age groups are restricted to slower times and speeds.

Since its start in 1992, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League has provided a place for young racers to compete and been the start for many top NHRA professional drivers. The list includes world champions like Pro Stock’s Erica Enders and Top Fuel driver Shawn Langdon, who won a JDRL national championship in 1997, as well standouts such as Top Fuel’s Leah Pruett, Jasmine Salinas and Justin Ashley; Funny Car driver J.R. Todd; Pro Stock competitors Deric Kramer and Chris McGaha; Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Gaige Herrera and many more.

For more information on the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, please visit http://jrdragster.nhra.com/.

2025 NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League National Shootout Schedule

April 25-27 (Division 2): American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC.

July 18-20 (Division 6): Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Seattle, Wash.

August 14-17(Division 5): Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, MN. NHRA

September 11-14 (Division 1): NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, PA.

September 26-28 (Division 3): NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, MO.

October 9-12 (Division 4): Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex in Dallas, TX.

November 13-16 (Division 7): In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, CA.

