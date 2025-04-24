AM Racing | Harrison Burton Talladega Superspeedway April Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): DEX Imaging

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 718

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 12th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 14th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

● Future Focused: In September, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Best with DEX: DEX (DEX Imaging) will continue its long-standing partnership with Harrison Burton and join AM Racing for several races this season, including Saturday afternoon’s Saturday afternoon’s running of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

● Quenching Our Thirst: For the second time this season, AM Racing marketing partner NO DAYS OFF Premium Water will expand its presence on Harrison Burton’s No. 25 Ford Mustang.

NO DAYS OFF Premium Water is more than just a can of water; it’s a symbol of dedication and commitment. It represents the idea that success is not achieved overnight but through consistent effort and hard work.

By drinking NO DAYS OFF Premium Water, you make a statement that you are serious about your goals and are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve them.

NO DAYS OFF Premium Water will be featured in a prominent location for the 11th Xfinity Series race of the season.

● Welcome Back: AM Racing has reached an agreement with Blue Wolf, a leader in All-Purpose Cleaners and Degreasers, forged to take on the dirtiest places on earth, to return to the organization as an associate partner for the remainder of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons, respectively.

Originally created by a West Virginia coal miner and a chemist to clean and degrease mining equipment, Blue Wolf quickly became trusted as a proven product for getting the job done.

As miners began taking the product home, they soon discovered that Blue Wolf worked great on everything from removing grease and coal dust from carpets and work clothes to pressure washing houses.

Today, Blue Wolf offers a full line of cleaners and degreasers for household, automotive, and industrial use.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300 will mark Burton’s fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Burton has delivered one top-10 in his previous four Xfinity Series efforts.

He earned a track-best of 10th after starting third in the spring 2021 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Additionally, Burton carries an average Xfinity track finish of 22.5.

Also, the Huntersville, N.C. native has seven NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega, delivering a track-best of 10th after starting 16th in the 2024 edition of the Geico 500 driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

Burton, the second-generation racer, also has a lone NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the famed Alabama speedway in 2019.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Talladega, Burton has 85 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 27 top-five and 53 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.4 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 85 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway | North Carolina Education Lottery 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its long-awaited return to Rockingham (N.C.) Motor Speedway for the first time in more than two decades in Saturday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250.

Without the benefit of a mock qualifying run, Burton posted the 24th-fastest time in an extended Friday practice session aboard his No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang.

In Saturday’s qualifying, he recorded the 29th-fastest lap —setting the stage for a potentially long day ahead in the 250-lap event.

At the drop of the green flag, Burton wasted no time charging forward. With a consistent pace and improved handling, he steadily worked his way toward the front. The team made significant gains through the first two stages, and by the final stage, a well-balanced No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford and smart pit strategy propelled Burton into the top-10 and within reach of the top-five.

As several late-race cautions unfolded, Burton kept his composure and avoided trouble, positioning AM Racing inside the top-five for a NASCAR Overtime finish.

On the green-white-checkered restart, Burton held his ground and crossed the line in fourth. However, after the race winner’s disqualification in post-race inspection, Burton and the AM Racing team were officially elevated to a third-place finish.

The result marked AM Racing’s best-ever finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, surpassing their previous career-high of fifth, earned at the Chicago Street Course in 2023 with Brett Moffitt.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 30 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 15th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his first at Talladega Superspeedway, on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 14 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), two top-five and five top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “I’m looking forward to getting to Talladega Superspeedway with my AM Racing team. Even though we didn’t qualify well at the superspeedway race in Daytona, we had a lot of speed during the race in our No. 25 Ford Mustang.

“I feel confident that no matter where we qualify, we’ll be able to charge through the field, run inside the top-10, and contend for our first win of the season.”

On Keys to Success at Talladega Superspeedway: “You definitely want to have a good-handling race car, and we learned a lot from our superspeedway program at Daytona. Once the green flag drops, I think you’ll see a strong pace from our No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang.

“If you’re going to challenge for the win, you’ve got to put yourself in a good position, avoid getting shuffled out, and do everything you can to stay clear of any accidents.”

On Rockingham Speedway Finish: “I’m really proud of the effort from everyone at AM Racing.

“We knew we had a lot of work to do after qualifying, but the car kept improving throughout the race. We made the proper adjustments, stayed clean when it mattered, and were in the right place at the end.

“To come out of Rockingham with a third-place finish and the team’s best result in Xfinity — it was a great day for us.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I truly believe we can turn some heads in 2025. The goals we’ve set for ourselves aren’t just realistic—they’re within reach, and I know this AM Racing team has what it takes to execute and get into the Playoffs.”

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who are fully behind what we’re building this season. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a run at the championship.”

“It’s shaping up to be a really fun and exciting year.”

Race Information:

The Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps | 300.58 miles) is the 11th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Qualifying will begin on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, April 26, shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.