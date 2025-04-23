Young’s Motorsports Talladega Superspeedway April Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): DUDE Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2025 Owner Points Position: 24th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues this Saturday afternoon with the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

The 2025 season marks Young’s Motorsports’ sophomore campaign in the series, following a promising debut year with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 126 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 11th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Young’s Motorsports welcomes back DUDE Wipes as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 113-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 will mark Anthony Alfredo’s seventh career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the legendary Talladega Superspeedway.

In his previous six starts at the 2.66-mile Alabama oval, Alfredo has tallied one top-five and three top-10 finishes. His best result came in the spring 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300, where he powered from 11th to a career-best third-place finish while driving for Our Motorsports.

Overall, he holds a solid Xfinity Series average finish of 15.6 at Talladega.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut native also brings NASCAR Cup Series experience to the high banks of Talladega. He’s made four Cup starts at the track, highlighted by a sixth-place finish in the 2024 GEICO 500 after starting 24th for Beard Motorsports.

Now 10 races into the 2025 season and 23 to go, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team are focused on making a push toward the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. A strong performance—or a breakthrough win—in Saturday’s race could be a defining moment in their postseason pursuit.

The Ag-Pro 300 is part of a stacked triple-header weekend at Talladega.

The action begins Saturday, April 26, with the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200, followed by the Xfinity Series showdown.

The weekend wraps on Sunday, April 27, with the return of the NASCAR Cup Series in the Jack Link’s 500, marking their first race back from a rare off-weekend.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Talladega, Alfredo has 128 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 22 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.8.

● Double Duty: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Anthony Alfredo will pull double duty by competing in Sunday’s Jack Links 500, driving the No. 62 Fortify Building Solutions Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports.

Alfredo will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start of the season and fifth Cup race at Talladega overall.

● Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway | North Carolina Education Lottery 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its long-awaited return to Rockingham Speedway over Easter weekend, marking the series’ first visit to the historic North Carolina oval in more than two decades.

Young’s Motorsports entered the weekend with optimism, building on a top-20 showing in Friday’s practice session. However, qualifying on Saturday proved challenging, with Anthony Alfredo securing the 34th starting spot in the No. 42 Randco Chevrolet, near the rear of the 38-car field.

Despite the setback, Alfredo wasted no time making up ground. From the drop of the green flag, his pace improved dramatically. Through a combination of sharp racecraft and smart strategy, Alfredo climbed through the pack and earned valuable stage points in both Stage 1 and Stage 2—collecting 13 total stage points for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

Strategic calls left Alfredo buried in traffic to start Stage 3, but with calculated moves and a touch of good fortune, he navigated his way to an initial 16th-place finish at the checkered flag.

That result was later upgraded to 15th following the post-race disqualification of the original race winner, securing Alfredo’s second consecutive top-15 finish.

With 10 races now completed, the No. 42 team continues to build momentum and hopes for further improvement as the season heads into its summer stretch.

The group is focused on lowering its current average finish of 24.7 and continuing their upward trajectory.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 141st NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 140 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 11th race will be his eighth tango at Talladega Superspeedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway: This weekend’s Ag-Pro 300 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at the high-speed, high-stakes Talladega Superspeedway.

The team made headlines in their Talladega debut last April when rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. delivered a breakout performance. After starting 33rd, Honeyman surged through the field to finish fourth, earning the family-owned operation its best-ever result in the Xfinity Series.

They returned to the 2.66-mile Alabama superspeedway last October, aiming to replicate the spring success.

Despite a chaotic, attrition-filled race, Honeyman managed a respectable 14th-place finish after rolling off 19th.

Beyond their growing Xfinity résumé, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization brings a wealth of experience at Talladega through their NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program.

Since 2014, Young’s Motorsports has made 19 Truck Series starts at the track, earning two victories — most recently in October 2021 with Tate Fogleman.

Across those appearances, the team averages a starting position of 22.7 and a finishing position of 17.8.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 43 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.7 and an average finish of 23.7.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “I can’t wait to get to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend because I know it’s an opportunity for my team and I to go to Victory Lane and punch our ticket to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.”

On Keys to Success at Talladega Superspeedway: “Survival will be a huge part of succeeding this weekend. These races are often chaotic and hard to navigate. We must put ourselves in a position to execute at the end of the race.”

On Recent Superspeedway Success: “I’ve put a lot of work into becoming a competitive superspeedway racer because it’s been my best chance to go to Victory Lane with the smaller teams I’ve been driving for the last few years.

“I’ve learned how to time runs, make moves, and position myself at the end.”

On Goals for Talladega Superspeedway: “I won’t be satisfied this weekend unless we are standing in the Victory Lane. I’ve put a lot of focus on winning this race for my team, sponsors and everyone who supports me.”

On Momentum from Rockingham Speedway Finish: “We had a great car at Rockingham Speedway and have excellent momentum to carry into this weekend.

“We ran in the top five in the first two stages and got a top 15 finish despite heavy damage after being caught up in the last caution prior to the green-white-checkered finish. It’s a great confidence boost for the whole team.”

On The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “My goal this year with Young’s Motorsports is simple: to win a regular-season race and make the Playoffs.

“It’s certainly a tall order, but we can make it happen. We will build this program from the ground up and make that goal a reality.”

Race Information:

The Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps | 300.58 miles) is the 11th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Qualifying will begin on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, April 26, shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).