Building the Perfect Dog-Friendly Campervan

Life on the road is full of adventure — and for many travelers, it’s made even better by sharing it with a furry companion. Designing a dog-friendly campervan takes careful planning to ensure your pet is not only included but truly comfortable and safe on every journey. One of the most important decisions in this process? Choosing the best dog crate for campervan life.

After plenty of research and real-world experience, one brand stands out for travelers who refuse to compromise on safety, durability, and comfort: Impact Dog Crates. If you’re serious about building a campervan that keeps both you and your dog happy, investing in a proper crate setup is essential — and here’s why Impact makes all the difference.

Why Your Campervan Needs to Be Dog-Ready

Van life with a dog isn’t quite the same as living in a traditional home. In a van, everything has to serve multiple purposes, withstand the elements, and work within limited space. When you design your van with your pet in mind from the beginning, you avoid common problems like cluttered spaces, safety hazards, and stressed-out pups.

Key reasons to prioritize a dog-friendly design:

Safety during travel : Sudden stops, bumps, or turns can seriously injure an unrestrained dog.

: Sudden stops, bumps, or turns can seriously injure an unrestrained dog. Routine and security : Dogs feel more relaxed when they have a predictable resting spot, even when the world outside changes daily.

: Dogs feel more relaxed when they have a predictable resting spot, even when the world outside changes daily. Organization : A designated spot for your dog’s crate and supplies helps keep the tiny living space functional.

: A designated spot for your dog’s crate and supplies helps keep the tiny living space functional. Compliance: Many campgrounds and parks require pets to be contained when left unattended.

In short, a crate isn’t just a nice extra in your build — it’s a core part of making van life work for dog owners.

Why the Best Dog Crate for a Campervan Matters

Not every dog crate is up to the challenge of life on the road. Campervan travel is tough on gear. Between changing temperatures, bumpy roads, limited storage, and the need for quick transitions, your dog’s crate must be:

Sturdy and escape-proof

and escape-proof Comfortable and inviting for long hours

and inviting for long hours Space-efficient for your limited floorplan

for your limited floorplan Easy to move and secure when traveling

when traveling Built to last, no matter where your adventures take you

Unfortunately, many standard wire crates or plastic carriers simply don’t meet these standards — and replacing a broken crate in the middle of a trip isn’t an option you want to face.

Why We Chose Impact Dog Crates

When we started designing our van layout, we quickly realized that we needed a crate that checked all the boxes. After digging into reviews, recommendations from other van lifers, and firsthand testing, we found that Impact Dog Crates delivered exactly what we needed — and more.

Here’s what makes Impact Dog Crates the best choice for a Dog-Friendly Campervan setup:

1. Durability You Can Count On

Built from aircraft-grade aluminum, Impact crates are practically indestructible. They’re resistant to bumps, temperature swings, moisture, and the general wear and tear that comes with travel. Unlike soft-sided crates or wire frames that can collapse or rust, an Impact crate handles the roughest journeys without missing a beat.

2. Space-Smart Design

In a van, every inch matters. Impact offers a variety of crate sizes, including models that fit perfectly under a bed platform or in a rear storage area. Their clean, rectangular shape makes stacking and securing easy — no awkward, wasted space like you find with rounded or bulky crates.

3. Collapsible Options for Flexibility

For those who need even more adaptability, Impact offers collapsible crates that fold down in seconds. When you need more floor space, it’s easy to store the crate temporarily without wrestling with complicated parts or fragile pieces.

4. Safe, Quiet Rides

Nobody wants a rattling crate ruining the peaceful drive through the mountains. Impact’s solid construction means no noisy clattering, even over gravel roads. Plus, their heavy-duty latches and strong frame keep your dog secure and minimize distractions for the driver.

5. Ventilation Without Overexposure

The crate’s strategic ventilation holes ensure proper airflow while creating a cozy, den-like atmosphere inside. Your dog gets the fresh air they need without feeling overly exposed to the constant movement and stimuli of van life.

Designing Around the Crate: Tips for a Seamless Campervan Build

Once we decided on the Impact crate, designing the rest of the campervan became much simpler. Here’s what we recommend if you want a seamless dog-friendly setup:

Plan the crate location early : Ideally, under a raised bed or built into a storage area for stability.

: Ideally, under a raised bed or built into a storage area for stability. Secure it properly : Use tie-downs or mounting brackets to prevent movement during travel.

: Use tie-downs or mounting brackets to prevent movement during travel. Add a comfortable mat : Padding inside the crate will help your dog settle after hikes or long drives.

: Padding inside the crate will help your dog settle after hikes or long drives. Keep dog supplies nearby: Collapsible water bowls, leashes, and food containers should be within arm’s reach to make daily routines easier.

This way, your dog’s crate becomes an integrated part of the van — not an afterthought you have to work around later.

Life on the Road With an Impact Crate

Since making the switch, we’ve noticed a huge difference in how our dog handles life on the move. She’s calmer when we’re driving, settles faster at night, and even prefers her crate over sleeping on our bed. The stability and familiarity of her crate give her a sense of home, no matter where we end up parking.

Beyond that, knowing she’s safe during travel — even on winding mountain roads — gives us peace of mind that’s priceless when you live on the road.

Designing a Dog-Friendly Campervan means thinking about every member of the family — including the four-legged ones. By choosing the best dog crate for campervan life, you ensure safety, comfort, and peace of mind every mile of the journey.

Impact Dog Crates have proven time and again that they are built not just for durability, but for real life — real dogs, real adventures, real freedom. If you’re serious about creating a van setup that works for everyone, this is the upgrade you won’t regret.