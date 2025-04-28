AUSTIN CINDRIC SECURES 200TH NASCAR CUP SERIES POINTS WIN FOR ROUSH YATES ENGINES WITH FORD PERFORMANCE

TALLADEGA, AL – April 28, 2025 – Team Penske’s Austin Cindric won Sunday’s Jack Links 500, marking his first win of the 2025 season and the third of his NASCAR Cup Series career. This triumph also represents a historic milestone for Roush Yates Engines, delivering their 200th NASCAR Cup Series points win since the company’s inception in 2004.

“Congratulations to Roger, Mike, Brian, Austin, and everyone at Team Penske on the race win at Talladega,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Talladega is a special place for my family, Robert Yates Racing, and Roush Yates Engines, and for Austin to win our 200th NASCAR Cup Series Point win is truly special. Our Ford Performance race teams qualified well and were prepared for NASCAR’s largest track. We are thankful for NASCAR, Ford, Ford Performance race teams, and the many talented drivers that are part of this milestone for Roush Yates Engines.”

“I’m just so proud of everybody on this race team. Team Penske, the entire shop deserves wins at these racetracks with how fast our race cars are and I’m just so proud to be able to win for John Menard and the Menards team – to get this yellow car in Victory Lane and get in the playoffs,” commented Cindric.

Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith qualified on Saturday and won the pole for Sunday’s race, with a total of seven Ford Performance drivers starting in the top 10: Team Penske’s Joey Logano in P3, RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece in P4, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher in P6, Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in P7, Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry in P8, and Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney in P9. Pole-sitter Zane Smith led the field to green and the early laps led to a battle as drivers raced in tight packs. On lap 43, an incident occurred during green flag pit stops, bringing out the first caution of the race and shuffling the field. Rick Ware Racing’s Cody Ware finished the stage in P8. Six Ford Performance drivers finished Stage 2 in the top-10: Team Penske’s Joey Logano in P2, Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in P4, RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece in P6, Front Row Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland in P8, Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith in P9, and Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry in P10. As the race came to an end, teams focused on fuel strategy and track positioning, anticipating a green-flag run to the finish. With 17 laps remaining in the race, Austin Cindric’s Team Penske crew executed the fastest pit stop of the race, propelling him to the front of the pack. Cindric battled with RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece, exchanging the lead multiple times in the closing laps. Cindric was able to hold off Preece and Kyle Larson to secure his first win of the season. The race featured 67 lead changes among 23 drivers with four cautions for a total of 22 laps. Cindric’s victory marked a significant milestone for Roush Yates Engines.

Front Row Motorsports’ Noah Gragson finished the race in P4.

The Xfinity Series also raced at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, where AM Racing’s Harrison Burton finished in P8 and Haas Factory Team’s Sheldon Creed finished in P9.

Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series head to Fort Worth, Texas this week and race at Texas Motor Speedway.

41 CHAMPIONSHIPS – 479 WINS – 438 POLES

*Photos courtesy of NASCAR Media & Getty Images

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide race winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.