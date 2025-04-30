3 Most Common Causes of Vehicle Accidents

No one gets in a car and expects to be in a car accident. It’s one of those things that happens when you least expect it. Yet, millions of car accidents happen every single year, everywhere around the world.

Ranging from minor fender benders to serious accidents, the United States is home to over five million crashes a year alone. That’s a pretty staggering figure when you think about it, which is why many people find themselves asking, “what is behind all of these crashes?”

By understanding the most common causes of car accidents, you can be a little more cautious and hopefully avoid getting into accidents yourself. Here are some of the most common reasons people get in car accidents, and how to avoid them.

Neglected Car

As much as you might like to believe that your car is going to last forever, the truth is that it can break down just like anything else. Transformers need to be replaced, lawnmowers eventually lose their mowing power, and cars are no different. And while you can’t make your car last forever, you can extend its life by taking care of it.

You need to regularly change the oil, get tune-ups, and, of course, check the pressure of your tires. Failing to do this can put you at risk for an accident. When your car is not properly maintained, you can put yourself at risk for all sorts of scenarios, from weather conditions to lack of visibility at night. Your car is ultimately an extension of yourself, so take care of your car as you would your own body.

Distracted Driving

We live in an age where people can be more distracted than ever. It’s no secret that our phones have practically become a third arm, but unfortunately, that third arm can be deadly. Distracted driving is a major problem on the road and is currently the leading cause of car accidents.

That text can wait, and that phone call isn’t as urgent as you might think when you compare it to potentially losing your life. Keep your eyes on the road and focus on driving alone. That isn’t just referring to sending texts or making calls, either. You should avoid doing anything else other than driving — from eating, to changing the radio — don’t do it while driving!

Speeding

We live in a day and age where we’re more in a rush than ever. It’s a fast-paced world, and as such, we can find ourselves rushing and consequently speeding in our cars. Speeding is a major risk, however, and kills over 10,000 people a year in the United States alone.

Unfortunately, even though you may think it’s harmless to go a little above the speed limit, the truth is that you multiply your chances of not only hurting yourself but also hurting someone else. Do yourself a favor and leave a little earlier rather than putting lives at risk.