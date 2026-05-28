NHRA LEGENDS OF DRAG RACING MOBILE GAME NOW AVAILABLE

Game filled with legendary cars and tracks from NHRA’s 75-year history

INDIANAPOLIS (May 28, 2026) – NHRA, in collaboration with Concrete Software and Trailmark Games, announced the release of the “NHRA Legends of Drag Racing” mobile game, which is available now and for free on iOS and Android.

Built on 75 years of NHRA’s illustrious drag racing history, the game is built for race fans and gamers, focusing on the incredible cars, rivalries and tracks that have shaped the sport over the past seven-plus decades.

From old-school hot rods to legendary 340-mph Funny Cars and Top Fuel dragsters, fans can collect, work on and race some of the most popular cars in NHRA history. The current list of available cars includes the following, plus many more:

Austin Prock’s 2025 championship-winning Funny Car

Brittany Force’s 2025 record-setting Top Fuel dragster

Bob Glidden’s 1972 Pro Stock Ford Pinto

Cruz Pedregon’s California Charger Funny Car

Dallas Glenn’s 2025 championship-winning Pro Stock Camaro

Shirley Muldowney’s 1977 championship-winning Top Fuel dragster

Warren Johnson’s championship-winning Pro Stock Oldsmobile

Future cars set to be added to the game include Glidden’s 1978 Ford Fairmont, Doug Kalitta’s championship-winning Top Fuel dragster, as well as legendary cars driven by Don Garlits, Herb McCandless, Kenny Bernstein and more.

Currently, players can line up at historic tracks like Gainesville Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and Pomona, racing where the legends made their name in the sport.

“We’re thrilled to release NHRA Legends of Drag Racing and provide a great new way for fans around the world to experience the energy and 75 years of NHRA Drag Raing history from their mobile device,” NHRA Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jeffrey Young said.

“With a host of legendary cars from current and past stars and historic tracks, this game captures the spirit of our sport in a truly engaging way. We’re thrilled to give longtime fans a chance to race these cars, while also introducing a new generation of fans and gamers to the incredible machines that have made NHRA special for 75 years.”

Keith Pichelman, CEO of Concrete Software, added: “NHRA has one of the richest histories in motorsports, and our goal was to bring that energy and authenticity to mobile in a way that feels great to play anywhere. From collecting legendary cars to perfecting runs at iconic tracks, we wanted players to experience the excitement of NHRA right from their phone. We’re proud of what the team built with NHRA and excited to keep expanding the game for fans over time.”

As part of the game, fans can build out their garage, tune on cars and then race – from staging, to cutting a light, to shifting, to making the perfect run. Players will experience NHRA drag racing competition that rewards timing, precision, and smart strategy.

Players can race with gamers and fans across the world, while new events will be added to the game every week, with many tied to real NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series race weekend. Legendary cars and tracks will also be continually added to the game.

Built and designed by Concrete Software, the game is made to respect the history, the people, and the machines that define NHRA, opening up a world of possibilities for every racing fan and gamer. Deeply rooted in NHRA drag racing culture, while also welcoming a global audience of fans, motorsports enthusiasts and sports gamers, the “NHRA Legends of Drag Racing” mobile game provides new ways to engage with NHRA drag racing.

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 75th anniversary schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Concrete Software

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Concrete Software has been building rock-solid games for more than two decades. The company is best known for sports and card-based mobile titles that capture the energy of real-world competition while delivering fun, accessible gameplay to players worldwide. Flagship releases include PBA® Bowling Challenge, one of the longest-running and most popular bowling games on mobile; PGA TOUR® Golf Shootout, developed in partnership with the PGA TOUR and featuring real courses, equipment, and global tournaments; and Aces® Spades, part of the company’s classic Aces® card series enjoyed by millions of players.

Concrete’s games are available on iOS, Android, and major app stores, with a growing focus on cross-promotion and connected player experiences across its portfolio. By combining officially licensed content, authentic gameplay, and community-driven events, Concrete Software brings fans closer to the sports and pastimes they love. The company continues to expand its reach through collaborations with major sports organizations, the introduction of innovative features like global Clubhouse Clashes, and the development of new titles that build on its legacy of quality and player engagement.

For more information, visit www.concretesoftware.com, or follow Concrete Software on Facebook, Instagram, Discord, Twitter/X, and YouTube to connect with the community and stay updated on new releases and events.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.