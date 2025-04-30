Berry, No. 21 Team Bringing Bold New Look to Texas

When Josh Berry and the No. 21 Ford Mustang team hit the track this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, they’ll be sporting a fresh look and a lot to race for this weekend in Texas.

The Würth Group, a global leader in assembly and fastening materials, will debut as the primary sponsor on Berry’s No. 21 Ford Mustang for Sunday’s race, which also carries the Würth name as the event’s title sponsor — the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY. Featuring a bold red, white and black design, the Würth machine will stand out as Berry takes on the 1.5-mile Texas oval.

“It’s always exciting to welcome a new partner to the team, and having Würth join us for the Würth 400 makes it even more special,” said Berry. “The car looks awesome – it’s a clean, aggressive design that really stands out. I’m looking forward to getting to Texas and hopefully putting together a strong run.”

The team heads to the Lone Star State looking to bounce back after a strong showing at Talladega Superspeedway slipped away late. With speed and execution continuing to show, the group is eager to reset and put together a complete weekend in Fort Worth.

Texas Motor Speedway’s unique configuration presents its own set of challenges, with each end of the track demanding a different approach — something Berry is well aware of heading into Sunday’s race.

“It’s definitely a unique layout. Each end of the track is so drastically different that part of the problem is it’s very hard to get your car really balanced on both ends,” said Berry, who has six total NASCAR national series starts at the track.

“Turn one is much slower with less banking, and getting off turn two is really important because it sets you up to carry all that momentum through three and four. To be good in one and two, you’ll have your hands full in three and four just with the speed. The sketchiness of it is going through three nearly wide-open. That makes it a handful.”

Sunday’s Würth 400 is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Würth

Würth is Quality. The Würth Companies of North America provide customers with everything they need to succeed in the Automotive, Industrial and Woodworking Industries. From body shops to fleet garages, Wurth USA is the leading supplier of high-quality products and services for the transportation maintenance and repair industry. Würth Industry of North America specializes in the creation and management of vendor managed inventory programs for industrial production. With 420,000 line items available, Würth Industry of North America is the most complete C parts supplier in the industry. Würth North American Wood Division companies build strong partnerships for the cabinet and woodworking professional by providing premier manufacturer brands combined with superior delivery systems through their own fleet. The Würth Group’s 400 companies throughout 84 countries proudly serve over 3 million customers every day.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 100 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.