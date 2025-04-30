Kaulig RacingWeekly Preview | Texas Motor Speedway

Kaulig Continues Upward Trajectory:

Kaulig Racing has earned stage points in eight NASCAR Cup Series races this season, including the last six consecutive races.

Daniel Dye currently leads all rookies in top-10 finishes so far in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He also leads the series in top-20 finishes throughout the first 11 races.

At Texas Motor Speedway:

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kaulig Racing has made six starts at Texas Motor Speedway, earning a best finish of third.

In 32 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, Kaulig Racing has earned a runner-up finish, four top fives, and 14 top-10 finishes. The team has led 134 laps at the track.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches returns to Kaulig Racing and the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide (where permitted), will also have a major associate position on Ty Dillon’s entry all season in addition to its primary races.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Saturday, May 3

On Saturday evening, Ty Dillon take part in the Texas Motor Speedway Roaming Campground Party. The party will bring dueling pianos to each campground for fun and entertainment! Dillon will be introduced at 7:15 p.m. CT and available for autographs and photos.

Sunday, May 4

Dillon will be at the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer in the Fan Midway from 11:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. CT to meet fans and sign autographs.

﻿At Texas:

Ty Dillon has made a combined 28 starts at Texas Motor Speedway including 12 starts in the Cup Series, 10 starts in the Xfinity Series and six starts in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Dillon has one win at the track from 2013 when he was competing in the Craftsman Truck Series. Since the win, the track has been repaved and reconfigured.

In the Cup Series, Dillon’s best finish is 13th in 2018, and in the Xfinity Series, his best finish is fifth in 2015.

This weekend will mark the first track where Dillon is returning for a second time with Kaulig Racing. During the 2024 season, Dillon made five starts for Kaulig Racing, including this race one year ago, where he finished 16th.

“Having success at a track always helps, even though Texas has been repaved and the banking is a little different from when I won in the Truck Series. To be able to wear the cowboy hat and celebrate in victory lane is always a cool thing in Texas. For us, I think this is where the relationship really blossomed with myself and Kaulig Racing. We left Texas with a 16th-place finish in the race last year. It was one of five starts I made with the team, and I felt like we all left Texas on a really positive energy and that led us to where we are today. Going back to Texas this weekend, it will be the first time that I am going to a track for the second time with Kaulig Racing. It’s a new crew chief and whole new situation, but with the team it feels good to go back to a place for a second time. I’m looking forward to this weekend. I always love being in Texas – great food, catching up with friends and just enjoying being in Texas.” – Ty Dillon on Texas Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

LeafFilter Gutter Protection: Kaulig Racing team owner and LeafFilter Gutter Protection founder, Matt Kaulig, created LeafFilter in his garage in 2005. As part of LeafFilter Gutter Protection’s 20th Anniversary celebration, AJ Allmendinger will sport the No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy in the NASCAR garage this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

LeafFilter is America’s #1 rated gutter protection system trusted by more than a million homeowners. LeafFilter’s patented technology keeps gutters free of debris and is backed by a lifetime transferable warranty.

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Sunday, May 4

AJ Allmendinger will be signing autographs at the NASCAR Classics hauler Sunday, May 4, at 10:00 a.m. CT

Allmendinger will be at the Chevy Display Sunday, May 4, from 12:10 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. CT for a driver Q&A.

At Texas:

Ten races into the 2025 season, AJ Allmendinger currently sits 15th in driver points, on the positive side of the playoff cutline, with three top-10 finishes.

Allmendinger has earned stage points in the last six races, recording a total of 35 stage points this season.

“Headed to Texas, I feel like our mile-and-a-half program has been one of our strong suits this year. I would say I’m cautiously optimistic and confident that we can continue to have speed and execute this weekend. Texas is one of the trickiest mile-and-a-half tracks that we go to with how different each end of the track is and how slick it can be. It’s a track I enjoy racing at and I’m looking forward to seeing what our No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team can do this weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger on Texas Motor Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: bproauto

Daniel Dye, No. 10 bproauto Chevrolet

bproauto: bproauto® is the OE-backed auto parts brand delivering high-quality products for most makes and models to wholesale partners and customers through dealership service departments. Experts in advanced technology, bproauto is focused on maintaining a reliable supply of advanced parts now, plus the new, high-tech parts emerging every day in an evolving aftermarket industry.

At Texas:

Following his fifth top-10 finish of the season at Talladega Superspeedway, Daniel Dye will make his third NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Texas Motor Speedway. Dye made one start at Texas in 2024 with Kaulig Racing during his limited schedule with the team.

Dye currently leads all rookies in top-10 finishes so far in the 2025 NXS season. He also leads the series in top-20 finishes throughout the first 11 races.

“Texas is one of the 10 racetracks that I raced at last year during my part-time schedule with Kaulig Racing. Between that and having raced there a couple times in the truck series, I think I was able to learn a few things that will translate over to this weekend. We weren’t particularly happy with how we ran or how the car handled in that race here last year, but I think with all the hard work that we’ve been doing on the simulator and at the shop, we have some more confidence this time around. I’m excited to get this No. 10 bproauto Chevy on track Friday.” – Daniel Dye on Texas Motor Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: Based in Columbus, Ohio, Alloy Employer Services helps a range of clients, from small businesses to large employers. Industries served include healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, maintenance, hospitality, and construction. Alloy’s Midwest roots have led to national reach, serving clients with workers nationwide because of a love to design, build and innovate in our industry. Alloy Employer Services is a Fortune-HR, LLC company.

At Texas:

Josh Williams has started 12 races at Texas Motor Speedway and finished in the top 20 eight times there in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Williams’ best finish at Texas is ninth, which he achieved in the series’ second trip in 2020 to the track.

With Kaulig Racing, Williams recorded a 12th-place result in Fort Worth in 2024, finishing 10 spots above where he qualified.

“I’ve had some decent runs at Texas in the past, and I’m hoping we have an even better run there this weekend. It’s definitely hard to pass there, and if it’s hot, track position is going to be even more important than it usually is. We’ll make it easier on ourselves throughout the race if we have a good qualifying run, so we’ll get the Alloy Employer Services Chevy tuned up on Friday for it.” – Josh Williams on Texas Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: CELSIUS

Christian Eckes, No. 16 CELSIUS Chevrolet

CELSIUS: Christian Eckes and Celsius are teaming back up for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. The No. 16 Chevy will also feature the CELSIUS on-board camera at Texas Motor Speedway. CELSIUS is known for their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins.

Meet Christian Eckes:

Saturday, May 3

Christian Eckes will be at the Chevy Display Saturday, May 3, from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CT for a driver Q&A.

At Texas:

Christian Eckes will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Texas Motor Speedway in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

He made five starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Texas, earning two runner-up finishes and 125 laps led.

“Texas is always a track that I’ve enjoyed going to in the past. The differences between both corners make it a fun challenge to try to navigate each lap. I feel like every time that I’ve come to Texas Motor Speedway I’ve had a shot to contend at some point, and I have full confidence that it won’t be any different this time in the Celsius Camaro.” – Christian Eckes on Texas Motor Speedway

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.