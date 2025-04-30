NASCAR at Texas – Weekend Schedule and Highlights

NASCAR travels to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, featuring all three national series. The Craftsman Truck Series takes center stage Friday with the SpeedyCash.com 250. Saturday afternoon the Xfinity Series takes the spotlight with the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

The Cup Series closes out the weekend activities at Texas with the Cup Series Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY. Hendrick Motorsports driver, Chase Elliott, is the defending race winner. Teammate Kyle Larson won the 2024 pole with a 190.369 mph lap at the 1.5-mile track.

Race Dignitaries for Cup Series WÜRTH 400:

Pre-race invocation: Spencer Tillman, Former NFL running back and University of Oklahoma All-American

National Anthem: Don Graves, a 100-year-old Iwo Jima survivor

Grand Marshall: Actor Shea Whigham will give the command for drivers to “Start Your Engines.”

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Kasey Kahne, former Cup Series driver will lead the field to green

Cup Series Highlights

The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway was held on April 6, 1997 and was won by Jeff Burton in a Roush Racing Ford.

Kurt Busch set the track qualifying record on November 3, 2017 with a 200.915 mph lap in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Kyle Busch leads all active Cup Series drivers in wins at Texas Motor Speedway with four victories (2013, 2016, 2018, 2020).

Jimmie Johnson leads the Cup Series with the most wins at Texas Motor Speedway. He claimed seven career victories (2007, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 sweep and 2017).

Eight of the 24 NASCAR Cup Series Texas Motor Speedway race winners are active. They include Kyle Busch (4), Denny Hamlin (3), Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon and Joey Logano.

Xfinity Series Highlights

This weekend will mark the 47th NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The series has raced every season since the 1997 reconfiguration.

Thirteen of the last 16 Texas races were won by drivers under the age of 30. The other three were won by Kyle Busch.

Three of the last eleven Xfinity Series races at Texas Motor Speedway were won with a last-lap pass.

There are only two past winners at Texas who will be participating in the race this weekend, Harrison Burton (2021) and Sam Mayer (2024).

John Hunter Nemechek is the only repeat Xfinity Series winner at Texas (2021, 2023). Eight different drivers won the last nine Texas races.

Craftsman Truck Series Highlights

The Truck Series has raced at Texas Motor Speedway more than any other track. This weekend will mark the 51st race at the 1.5-mile oval track (1997-2025).

The previous five Truck Series races at Texas have produced five different winners – Kyle Busch (2024), Carson Hocevar (2023), Stewart Friesen (2022), Kyle Busch (2021), and Matt Crafton (2020).

There have been four last lap passes for the win at Texas,

The driver who has led the most laps has won six of the last eight Truck Series races at Texas.

There have been five different winners in the last five CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Texas Motor Speedway –

All times are Eastern.

Friday, May 2

2:35 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice

2 Groups, 25 Minutes each

3:40 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

All Entries, Single Vehicle, 1 Lap (Impound)

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

2 Groups, 25 Minutes each

CW App

6:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

All Entries, Single Vehicle, 1 Lap (Impound)

CW App

8 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

Stages end on laps 40/80/167 (250.5 miles) Purse: $782,900

FS1/SiriusXM

Post Truck Series race: NASCAR PressPass

Saturday, May 3

11:05 a.m.: Cup Series Practice at Texas

2 Groups, 25 Minutes each – Prime

12:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

All Entries, Single Vehicle, 1 Lap (Impound) – Prime

Post Cup Series Qualifying NASCAR PressPass

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Stages end on laps 45/90/200 (300 miles) Purse: $1,651,939

CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity Series race: NASCAR PressPass

Sunday, May 4

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Würth 400

Stages end on Laps 80/165/267 (400.5 miles)

FS1/Max/PRN/SiriusXM Purse: $11,055,250

Post Cup Series race: NASCAR PressPass