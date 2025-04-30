Featured StoriesXFINITY Series
NASCAR issues penalities to Nos. 87, 99 Xfinity teams

By Andrew Kim
NASCAR revealed the penalty report following this past weekend’s actions between the Xfinity and Cup Series divisions at Talladega Superspeedway.

In the Xfinity Series, the No. 87 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet team and the No. 99 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet team received L1-level penalties. The issues were discovered on the entries during the pre-race inspection process. The penalties were due to parts modifications involving the rear bumper covers and w. The modifications resulted in both entries violating Sections 14.4.A; 14.4.11.C&D in the NASCAR Rule Book, which highlighted the rear bumper covers.

Both teams received penalties and were docked 20 points and five Playoff points as a result of the pre-race infractions. The teams also received fines of $25,000 apiece.

During the Xfinity event at Talladega, which occurred on April 26, Matt DiBenedetto drove the No. 99 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro entry to a fifth-place result. It was his first career top-five in the series, ranking him in 24th place in the driver’s standings. Meanwhile, Austin Green, a part-time racer, did not qualify on time , who was scheduled to drive the No. 87 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet Camaro entry, to make the main event.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Drtird and Cup Series divisions return to action next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The Truck Series will commence next weekend’s triple-header feature at Texas on Friday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. The Xfinity Series will follow suit on Saturday, May 3, at 2 p.m. ET on the CW Network. The Cup Series will cap off the weekend on Sunday, May 4, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

