Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway Outlook

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) for the WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Film and television actor Shea Whigham, best known for his standout roles in acclaimed projects such as “Boardwalk Empire,” “True Detective,” “Joker” and “American Hustle,” has been named the Grand Marshal. Former Cup Series star Kasey Kahne will serve as the honorary pace car driver.

Chase Elliott qualified 24th and led three times for 39 of the 276 laps en route to a triumphant return to Victory Lane in last season’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on April 14, 2024.

Track & Race Information for the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY

Season Race #: 11 of 36 (May 4, 2025)
The Purse: $11,055,250
Race Length: 267 laps / 400.5 miles
Track Size: 1.5 1.5-mile asphalt Oval
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 20 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,250 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,330 feet

Times

Sunday, May 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 80 laps (ends on Lap 80)
Stage 2 Length: 85 laps (ends on Lap 165)
Final Stage Length: 102 laps (ends on Lap 267)

Who and what should you look out for at Texas Motor Speedway?

The last eight Cup Series races at TMS were won by eight different drivers.

Active Texas Race Winners
Wins		Seasons
Kyle Busch42020, ’18, ’16, ’13
Denny Hamlin32019, ’10 sweep
Chase Elliott12024
William Byron12023
Tyler Reddick12022
Kyle Larson12021
Austin Dillon12020
Joey Logano12014

Top 10 in Average Finishing Position at Texas Motor Speedway

PosDriver (Active)Avg FinishRaces
1Chase Briscoe94
2Tyler Reddick9.3336
3William Byron11.210
4Chase Elliott12.21414
5Kyle Busch12.23534
6Erik Jones12.30813
7Carson Hocevar132
8Christopher Bell13.6676
9Joey Logano13.75929
10Denny Hamlin13.82434
  • Chase Briscoe has one top five, three top 10s, and an average finish of 9.0.
  • Tyler Reddick has one win, three top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 9.333.
  • William Byron has one win, three top fives, six top 10s, and an average finish of 11.2.
  • Erik Jones has three top fives, seven top 10s, and an average finish of 12.308.
  • Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in wins at Texas with four victories (2013, 2016, 2018, 2020). Busch has one pole, four wins, 14 top fives, 19 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.235.
  • Christopher Bell has three top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 13.667. Notably, Bell will make his Kubota High Limit Racing debut (No. 69k 410 winged sprint car) on the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on Thursday. Then on Friday night, Bell will drive again at Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas, in the POWRi Elite Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series. Then, Bell will drive the No. 20 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
JR Motorsports — NXS Texas Motor Speedway Preview
Next article
Connor Zilisch ruled out for Xfinity event at Texas; Kyle Larson to pilot No. 88 JR Motorsports entry

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Texas - Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:02
Video thumbnail
Cindric wins wild photo finish at Talladega Superspeedway
01:49
Video thumbnail
NCS Talladega Race Winner Austin Cindric No 2 Team Penske Ford post race Q&A
17:46
Video thumbnail
Austin Cindric edges Ryan Preece for thrilling Cup victory at Talladega
03:03

Latest articles

NASCAR at Texas – Weekend Schedule and Highlights

Angie Campbell -
NASCAR travels to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, featuring all three national series.
Read more

Connor Zilisch ruled out for Xfinity event at Texas; Kyle Larson to pilot No....

Andrew Kim -
Kyle Larson will serve as an interim competitor for Connor Zilisch as the latter recovers from lower back injuries sustained from his final-lap accident at Talladega.
Read more

CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR: BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK RACE WEEKEND ADVANCE

Official Release -
Barber Motorsports Park is the fourth stop on the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series schedule
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Official Release -
Zane Smith and the No. 38 head to Fort Worth, Texas for the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category