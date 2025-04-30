The Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) for the WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
Film and television actor Shea Whigham, best known for his standout roles in acclaimed projects such as “Boardwalk Empire,” “True Detective,” “Joker” and “American Hustle,” has been named the Grand Marshal. Former Cup Series star Kasey Kahne will serve as the honorary pace car driver.
Chase Elliott qualified 24th and led three times for 39 of the 276 laps en route to a triumphant return to Victory Lane in last season’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on April 14, 2024.
Track & Race Information for the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Season Race #: 11 of 36 (May 4, 2025)
The Purse: $11,055,250
Race Length: 267 laps / 400.5 miles
Track Size: 1.5 1.5-mile asphalt Oval
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 20 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,250 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,330 feet
Times
Sunday, May 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR
Stages
Stage 1 Length: 80 laps (ends on Lap 80)
Stage 2 Length: 85 laps (ends on Lap 165)
Final Stage Length: 102 laps (ends on Lap 267)
Who and what should you look out for at Texas Motor Speedway?
The last eight Cup Series races at TMS were won by eight different drivers.
|Active Texas Race Winners
Wins
|Seasons
|Kyle Busch
|4
|2020, ’18, ’16, ’13
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|2019, ’10 sweep
|Chase Elliott
|1
|2024
|William Byron
|1
|2023
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|2022
|Kyle Larson
|1
|2021
|Austin Dillon
|1
|2020
|Joey Logano
|1
|2014
Top 10 in Average Finishing Position at Texas Motor Speedway
|Pos
|Driver (Active)
|Avg Finish
|Races
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|9
|4
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|9.333
|6
|3
|William Byron
|11.2
|10
|4
|Chase Elliott
|12.214
|14
|5
|Kyle Busch
|12.235
|34
|6
|Erik Jones
|12.308
|13
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|13
|2
|8
|Christopher Bell
|13.667
|6
|9
|Joey Logano
|13.759
|29
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|13.824
|34
- Chase Briscoe has one top five, three top 10s, and an average finish of 9.0.
- Tyler Reddick has one win, three top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 9.333.
- William Byron has one win, three top fives, six top 10s, and an average finish of 11.2.
- Erik Jones has three top fives, seven top 10s, and an average finish of 12.308.
- Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in wins at Texas with four victories (2013, 2016, 2018, 2020). Busch has one pole, four wins, 14 top fives, 19 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.235.
- Christopher Bell has three top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 13.667. Notably, Bell will make his Kubota High Limit Racing debut (No. 69k 410 winged sprint car) on the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on Thursday. Then on Friday night, Bell will drive again at Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas, in the POWRi Elite Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series. Then, Bell will drive the No. 20 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.