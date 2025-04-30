The Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway Outlook

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) for the WÜRTH 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Film and television actor Shea Whigham, best known for his standout roles in acclaimed projects such as “Boardwalk Empire,” “True Detective,” “Joker” and “American Hustle,” has been named the Grand Marshal. Former Cup Series star Kasey Kahne will serve as the honorary pace car driver.

Chase Elliott qualified 24th and led three times for 39 of the 276 laps en route to a triumphant return to Victory Lane in last season’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on April 14, 2024.

Track & Race Information for the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY

Season Race #: 11 of 36 (May 4, 2025)

The Purse: $11,055,250

Race Length: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Track Size: 1.5 1.5-mile asphalt Oval

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 20 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 2,250 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,330 feet

Times

Sunday, May 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 80 laps (ends on Lap 80)

Stage 2 Length: 85 laps (ends on Lap 165)

Final Stage Length: 102 laps (ends on Lap 267)

Who and what should you look out for at Texas Motor Speedway?

The last eight Cup Series races at TMS were won by eight different drivers.

Active Texas Race Winners

Wins Seasons Kyle Busch 4 2020, ’18, ’16, ’13 Denny Hamlin 3 2019, ’10 sweep Chase Elliott 1 2024 William Byron 1 2023 Tyler Reddick 1 2022 Kyle Larson 1 2021 Austin Dillon 1 2020 Joey Logano 1 2014

Top 10 in Average Finishing Position at Texas Motor Speedway

Pos Driver (Active) Avg Finish Races 1 Chase Briscoe 9 4 2 Tyler Reddick 9.333 6 3 William Byron 11.2 10 4 Chase Elliott 12.214 14 5 Kyle Busch 12.235 34 6 Erik Jones 12.308 13 7 Carson Hocevar 13 2 8 Christopher Bell 13.667 6 9 Joey Logano 13.759 29 10 Denny Hamlin 13.824 34