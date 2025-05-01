MILLERTECH SECURES ENTITLEMENT FOR JUNE 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES RACE

The newly branded MillerTech Battery 200 will kick off the June 20-22 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

With the addition of 10 laps and 25 miles, the 200-mile, 80-lap event will be the longest NCTS race in Pocono Raceway history.

Pocono Raceway offering fans $10 discount off NCTS tickets, MillerTech giving 10% off products on website for a limited time.

LONG POND, Pa. (May 1, 2025) – It’s MillerTech time.

MillerTech Energy, an Ohio-based company at the forefront of premium lithium battery technology, has become the entitlement sponsor for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race on Friday, June 20, at Pocono Raceway.

The race will be branded the MillerTech Battery 200 as the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event will be lengthened by 25 miles and 10 laps on the 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.” The 200-mile, 80-lap race will become the longest NCTS race ever contested at Pocono Raceway, with last season’s event previously holding that distinction among the 15 hosted at the venue.

The MillerTech Battery 200, the 14th of 25 races on the NCTS schedule, will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM Radio beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

“We’re excited to team up with Pocono Raceway for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and help power one of the most thrilling weekends in motorsports,” said Lester Miller, founder and owner of MillerTech Energy. “As a faith-driven, American-owned company, this partnership is a great fit — not just because of the racing, but because of the passionate fans and campers who bring this place to life. We’re looking forward to connecting with them and sharing the reliable power MillerTech is known for.”

This partnership marks MillerTech’s first NASCAR race entitlement, but the company is currently involved in the sport. MillerTech is sponsoring the Front Row Motorsports’ No. 4 Ford entry of NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Noah Gragson at three races. One of those will be The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22.

The company also is planning on fan engagement activations throughout the Pocono Raceway weekend. In celebration of the partnership in advance of the race weekend, both Pocono Raceway and MillerTech are offering fans limited discounts. Pocono Raceway is offering $10 off any NCTS race ticket by clicking here. MillerTech is offering a 10% off site-wide offer with the code POCONO10 when visiting www.millertechenergy.com.

“We are overjoyed to welcome MillerTech to our Pocono Family of Partners,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “It’s great to add a partner like MillerTech that shares our values, including treating everyone like family and delivering quality products at a great value that are backed by warranties or guarantees. We’re looking forward to what Lester Miller and the team at MillerTech will bring to our fans during the race weekend.”

“This partnership with Pocono Raceway is a big step in taking MillerTech to the next level in motorsports,” added Dustin DelSignore, NASCAR Marketing Representative for MillerTech. “We’re building something special here — a brand that not only performs on the track but connects with fans in a real way. This weekend is just the beginning of what’s to come.”

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will put on a one-day show that Friday with the series kicking off the weekend’s on-track action at 12:35 p.m. with the opening practice. Single-truck, one-lap qualifying will begin at 1:40 p.m. to set the field for the MillerTech Battery 200.

In addition to the NCS and NCTS, the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will be part of the weekend with the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 on Saturday, June 21, at 3:30 p.m.

For ticket information and news on the NASCAR race weekend, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

About MillerTech

MillerTech is a faith-driven, American-owned company at the forefront of premium lithium battery technology. From RVs and golf carts to marine and more, our batteries are built for performance, endurance, and reliability — no matter where the road, trail, or water takes you. We’re proud to partner with Pocono Raceway and support NASCAR driver Noah Gragson, bringing lasting power to one of racing’s most passionate weekends. At MillerTech, we don’t just power machines — we power adventures.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 60 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events each year. The facility’s calendar also consists of over 300 events including Elements Music & Arts Festival and a wide range of entertainment events, car clubs and racing schools. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.