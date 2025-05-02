NASCAR SUPERSTAR KEVIN HARVICK INDUCTED INTO TEXAS MOTORSPORTS HALL OF FAME

Nine-time TMS winner Kevin Harvick was officially inducted into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame during Friday’s Speedway Children’s Charities luncheon presented by Würth in The Speedway Club.

Induction was part of the opening day of activities for this weekend’s Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

FORT WORTH, Texas (MAY 2, 2025) – Kevin Harvick humbly arrived at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) for the first time in 1997 in a Chevrolet Astro rental van, and 29 years later, he proudly exits as a Texas Motorsports Hall of Famer.

Harvick, a nine-time TMS winner across NASCAR’s three national series, was officially inducted into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame during Friday’s Speedway Children’s Charities luncheon presented by Würth in The Speedway Club Ballroom. The event was highlighted with the unveiling of Harvick’s Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame podium that will join the 23 others located on the Speedway Club circle. Harvick is the first new inductee since three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart in 2019.

“Anytime that you can go to the racetrack to be honored for something you did there to be successful is always a lot of fun,” Harvick said. “This racetrack has just been high on the success list for our teams, and above and beyond all that, is all that they’ve done for racing and my career, and Marcus (Smith, Speedway Motorsports president and CEO) and I are great friends, so to be able to have this honor is quite special.”

Harvick shared a number of stories of his experiences at Texas Motor Speedway throughout the years, including his initial visit to the speedway during its opening year while working for the Spears Motorsports truck series team.

“Let me tell you about my first time I came to Texas Motor Speedway,” Harvick said. “I was working on the Spears truck, so my first laps at the speedway were in that (rental) Chevy Astro van and I could beat (three-time truck series champion) Jack Sprague. He would beat me really bad down the straightaway, but his Cadillac would bounce the right front tires so much in the corner it would go all the way to the wall, and he’d have to let off, and my Astro van would make it wide open around the track. I don’t know if the insurance was approved for that, but we sure took liberty to do whatever we wanted at the time.”

He also discussed the peaks and valleys of his career at TMS, from the disappointment of the near misses to the elation of finally snapping a 29-race Cup Series winless drought at “The Great American Speedway” in the fall race of 2017 with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“We didn’t win as many Cup races here as we should have, but we probably won more than our fair share on the Xfinity side, so it’s always great to be able to go back somewhere and kind of bring those thoughts and memories back up,” Harvick said. “You know, as a driver, you would go to these places, and you knew going in, okay this is a weekend you need to capitalize on, and we were able to do that here at Texas so many times. It took a long time to get to Victory Lane on the Cup side, but in the end, it was a good run all the way through the years, and we were able to do it a few years in a row, too.”

Harvick quickly made up for lost time in Victory Lane on Sundays at Texas by winning the fall event for three consecutive seasons (2017-2019). In 39 career starts, he also posted 25 top-10 finishes, with 13 of those among the top five, and a pair of poles. He also had five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins (2001 spring race, fall race in 2005, ‘06, ‘07 and ‘12) and one in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (2011 fall race).

Harvick, currently a television analyst for NASCAR on FOX broadcasts, concluded his full-time racing career in 2023 and finished with 121 victories across NASCAR’s three national series. His 60 wins in the NCS ranks 10th on the all-time list, and he added 47 in the Xfinity Series (NXS) and another 14 the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS).

Harvick’s major achievements include being the 2014 NCS champion; 2007 Daytona 500 winner; three-time Brickyard 400 winner (2003, ‘19 and ‘20); two-time Coca-Cola 600 winner (2011, ‘13); two-time Southern 500 winner (2014, ‘20); 2007 NASCAR All-Star Race winner; 2001 NCS Rookie of the Year; and two-time NXS champion (2001, ‘06). He also had 31 NCS poles during his career where he drove from Richard Childress Racing from 2001-2013 and Stewart-Haas Racing from 2014-2023.

“I think for me as a fan watching (you) race your whole career, racing here at Texas, the thing I think a lot of fans love about you and the way you race is that you were there to take care of business and such an amazing competitor,” Speedway Motorsports President & CEO Marcus Smith told Harvick on stage. “You have an amazing perspective on that now as a guy who gets to be in the TV booth and take it all in and see all the cars, not just the car out the front windshield or what’s in the mirror, and it’s really been cool to see that. But I always loved watching you race, you’d come here, and that car was so fast.”

The Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame induction was part of the opening day for this weekend’s Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY NASCAR tripleheader at Texas Motor Speedway. The three-day weekend features a race every day, beginning with tonight’s NCTS SpeedyCash.com 250 at 7 p.m. The NXS Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. and the weekend culminates with the NCS Würth 400 on Sunday beginning at 2:30 p.m.

