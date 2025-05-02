Ericsson Jumps to Top in Opening Barber Practice

NTT IndyCar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Friday, May 2, 2025) – Now that’s more like it for Marcus Ericsson.

Ericsson led the opening practice Friday for the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix powered by AmFirst at Barber Motorsports Park with a best lap of 1 minute, 7.7470 seconds in the No. 28 Bryant Honda fielded by Andretti Global. Ericsson’s quickest lap, turned during the 40-minute session open to all cars, came on the Firestone alternate compound tires, which provide more grip but faster wear.

The Swede sought improvement this season after a challenging first year with Andretti Global in 2024, when he finished a disappointing 15th in the championship. 2022 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner Ericsson is 12th in the standings this season after three races.

Series leader Alex Palou, who has won the last two season titles, continued his metronomic consistency by ending up second at 1:07.7602 in the No. 10 HRC Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Palou won the first two races of the season and finished second in the last event, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13.

Like many of his competitors, Palou got busy in a hurry in the 80-minute session, which began with an all-cars session followed by two, 12-minute group runs. Rain is forecast Saturday in the Birmingham area, which could limit track time. Practice is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET, with NTT P1 Award qualifying at 2:35 p.m. (both sessions FS1, FOX Sports app, INDYCAR Radio Network).

“It was only 40 minutes plus a 12-minute session, and going straight to a race if tomorrow it rains will be tough,” Palou said. “But it’s the same for everybody, so we were able to find a couple of things to check, to test both (tire) compounds and see the difference there. It’s going to be interesting, for sure.”

Colton Herta ensured Andretti Global drivers took two of the top three spots as he ended up third at 1:07.7728 in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda. Two-time series champion Will Power was the fastest Chevrolet-powered driver, fourth at 1:07.7869 in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

Alexander Rossi continued the solid start to the season with his new team, Ed Carpenter Racing, by rounding out the top five at 1:07.8098 in the No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet.

The 17-turn, 2.3-mile natural terrain road course at Barber is one of the most challenging and physically demanding circuits on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, and two series stars explored the limits of grip and the racing surface during this opening session.

Two-time reigning Barber winner Scott McLaughlin drove into the grass exiting Turn 17 and continued early in the session in his No. 3 Good Ranchers Team Penske Chevrolet. McLaughlin later saved his car from contact during a sensational power slide in Turn 14.

Felix Rosenqvist also went off track and into the gravel in his No. 60 SiriusXM Honda fielded by Meyer Shank Racing. He also made no contact and continued.

The 90-lap race is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday (FOX, the FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network).

