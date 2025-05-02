RFK, Chris Buescher Team Up for Annual Fifth Third Day Event

Buescher and RFK Support Charlotte Community with Meal Packing at Second Harvest Food Bank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (May 2, 2025) – Addressing food insecurity in the Charlotte community, NASCAR driver Chris Buescher, RFK Racing and Fifth Third Bank employees spent Thursday morning at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte. There, they joined forces to pack over 1,100 meals part of Fifth Third’s annual “5/3 Day” activities, dedicated to community involvement and fighting hunger through volunteerism.

“It’s a really special event that’s always really popular within our entire organization. I’m proud to be part of it yet again, and hopefully we made a positive change on someone’s life today.” said Buescher, driver of the No.17 Ford Mustang.

The effort reflects a shared mission between the Bank, RFK Racing, and local organizations to make a tangible impact in the communities they serve. Through a longstanding partnership with Feeding America and its network of local food banks, Fifth Third has helped provide millions of meals to families in need across the country.

“We now have a longstanding tradition of volunteering alongside our friends from RFK Racing at local food banks and soup kitchens,” said Lee Fite, President, Fifth Third Bank Carolinas Region. “It means a lot that Chris Buescher and the team from RFK take the time to join us for a cause that matters so much to all of us.”

Since 1991, Fifth Third has recognized May 3rd—5/3 on the calendar—as Fifth Third Day, using the occasion as a rallying point to drive positive change. In 2012, the Bank formalized its efforts to fight hunger, and since then, employees have come together each year to give back in meaningful ways.

“They talk about how many dozens of communities this will help within our area that are in a time need, and it makes you realize the impact this truly has. We were just a small part of getting this organized, so thank you to Fifth Third and Second Harvest Food Bank” said Buescher.

Buescher will visit Raleigh next Thursday, May 8th, for another day of community-focused events, highlighted by a stop at the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina to support hunger relief efforts.

This Sunday, Buescher will be in the No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang at Texas Motor Speedway (May 4, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

