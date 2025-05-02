RCR Race Preview: Texas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has three wins among 124 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway. The Welcome, North Carolina-based race team first found Victory Lane at the track with Jeff Burton in April 2007. Burton led only the final lap to grab his 19th career Cup Series victory. Austin Dillon was victorious at Texas in 2020. Dillon led the final 10 laps and edged teammate Tyler Reddick by just .149 seconds to score the win – his first at Texas and the 109th all-time by RCR. In 2022, Reddick led the final 24 laps to grab his first Texas victory. RCR has earned 11 top-five and 38 top-10 finishes on the 1.5-mile quad-oval.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway… RCR has 102 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway, acquiring five wins (Kevin Harvick in 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2012). RCR has earned 26 top-five and 56 top-10 finishes along with five pole awards as an organization. Last season, both Austin Hill and Jesse Love scored top-10 finishes (ninth-place by Love, sixth by Hill). Hill has reeled off four consecutive top-10s for RCR at Texas, including a second-place finish in the fall race in 2022. In 2024, Love’s lap of 185.612 miles per hour paced the field, timing in over two-hundredths of a second over second place.

In the History Books… Hill made NASCAR Xfinity Series history with his victory at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26, 2025, surpassing both Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Tony Stewart to become the all-time leader in superspeedway wins in the series. This triumph marked his ninth career win on drafting-style tracks, breaking a tie with the two legends. Hill’s performance at Talladega Superspeedway added to his impressive record, solidifying his status as a dominant force in superspeedway racing.​

A Patriotic Unveil… U.S. Military Veterans are invited to RCR’s campus on May 14 to attend Veterans with Coffee, a monthly event RCR hosts in conjunction with Veterans Bridge Home to provide support and resources for area Veterans. The May edition of the popular event will include a special patriotic car unveil. Media are invited to attend and cover the unveil, beginning at 9 a.m.

Catch the Action… The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, May 3, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Download The CW app free of charge to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying.

The Texas 400 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, May 4, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway will be broadcast on Amazon Prime. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway… In 20 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, Dillon has earned one win, one top-five, and three top-10 finishes. He also earned the pole award at the 1.5-mile track in 2016. Dillon has made 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track with a career-best finish of third in 2015 after starting from the pole position for the 300-mile race. Dillon, the 2011 NASCAR Truck Series Champion, has five Truck Series starts at Texas with a career-best finish of second in 2011 and one pole in 2010.

Winner, Winner … Dillon won a NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020, the third of his five career victories in the series. The Texas win was part of a 1-2 finish for RCR, with former teammate Tyler Reddick coming in second. The victory not only marked Dillon’s first win of the 2020 season but also earned him an automatic berth in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The win was especially significant for RCR, as it was their first 1-2 finish in the Cup Series since 2011.

Did You Know?… Dillon’s 2016 pole award at Texas Motor Speedway remains RCR’s lone NASCAR Cup Series pole in 124 Series starts at the Fort Worth-based track. In total, Dillon owns six poles in Cup Series competition, most recently sitting on the pole in 2019 at Chicagoland Speedway.

One Year Ago… In the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in April 2024, Dillon finished eighth after starting 15th. Despite handling challenges during the race, strategic pit calls and strong restarts contributed to his top-10 result. ​

Dillon Rides Top-10 Surge… The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet team enters Texas Motor Speedway riding a wave of momentum following back-to-back top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series. A strong performance at the high-banked Bristol Motor Speedway, followed by an impressive run at the unpredictable Talladega Superspeedway, has boosted Dillon’s average finish and provided a much-needed lift in the points standings.

Let’s Ride… This weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, two worlds collide as several professional bull riders who ride for the Carolina Cowboys in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series will join Dillon at the track as guests of Richard Childress Racing. Dillon, who is the general manager of the Carolina Cowboys, spends much of his time outside of his No. 3 Chevrolet managing day-to-day operations for the Carolina Cowboys. Many of the riders live in Texas and are preparing for the Individual Season World Finals, the event marks an exciting lead-up to championship action.

Tickets to the 2025 Carolina Cowboys Home Stand Are Available Now … Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent the Carolinas in the PBR Team Series, an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in games throughout the country. The team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Dillon serving as General Manager. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys 2025 “Cowboy Days” Home Stand September 12-14 at First Horizen Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.

Dillon Joins Coca-Cola’s Mission 600 at Norfolk Naval Base… Dillon is scheduled to visit Norfolk Naval Base Wednesday on behalf of Coca-Cola as part of the Mission 600 initiative. Now in its eighth year, Mission 600 pairs NASCAR drivers with U.S. military units to help educate the NASCAR community about the U.S. Military and build meaningful connections with our service members. Dillon’s visit underscores his commitment to supporting and connecting with military personnel and helps build up anticipation to one of NASCAR’s most patriotic races, the Coca-Cola 600, which annually takes place over Memorial Day weekend.​

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit basspro.com.

About Winchester Ammunition… Winchester is the leading small-caliber ammunition brand for hunting, recreational shooting, and law enforcement, and the largest supplier to the U.S. military. The legendary Winchester® brand, with its 159-year history, is founded on principles of integrity, hard work, and a strong commitment to its loyal customers. As a division of Olin Corporation, Winchester shares Olin’s purpose to deliver materials and solutions that enhance and protect lives. Learn more about Winchester and the responsible use of its products by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Winchester Safes, Based in Texas… With a long-standing commitment to protecting legacies, Winchester Safes is honored to stand alongside Winchester Ammunition in supporting timeless racing tradition and its fan base. Winchester Safes, the most trusted name in safe innovation and reliability, operates with a remarkable unit capacity of over 1 million safes per year and is strategically located in Texas to offer a significant cost advantage to any shipping point across the United States.

Winchester Safes Grand American™… Crafted for those who protect more than possessions, the new Grand American™ safe secures your legacy with unmatched security. Built to safeguard firearm collections, heirlooms, and history, the Grand American™ carries forward the Winchester tradition of protection.

Meet Dillon… Dillon, along with several professional bull riders who ride for the Carolina Cowboys in the PBR Teams Series, are scheduled to make a stop at the RCR Merchandise hauler in the Texas Motor Speedway fan midway on Sunday, May 4, at 10:45 a.m. Local Time to greet race fans and sign autographs. Stop by and get your new RCR and Carolina Cowboys gear.

Questions, Please… Media covering the Texas Motor Speedway race are encouraged to stop by the infield media center on Sunday at 10:20 a.m. Local Time to learn more about the Carolina Cowboys.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on Texas Motor Speedway?

“Texas Motor Speedway has so much grip now and has changed a lot from the old track to the new track. It has always been a strong track for me, so I am excited to race there this weekend with Bass Pro Shops and Winchester. There is a lot of variety on both ends of the track, which makes it exciting to race. On one end, you are going to have a high-speed and very banked corner, and on the other end, you will have a hard corner that you will have to get turned into and then get back on the gas.”

How would you gauge Richard Childress Racing’s Intermediate Program This Year?

“I’m excited to have Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway back-to-back. I felt like we had a fast car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March and a good car at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We passed a lot of cars in those two races. Emphasis will be on qualifying for us. If we can qualify well at those two tracks, I think we can have a pretty good weekend. Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway can be tracks where we can put ourselves in a better position in the point standings. You never know what can happen with the opportunity to win.”

How important are these next few weeks building off the positive momentum your team has gained over the past few weeks?

“It’s very important. Bristol Motor Speedway went well. We headed into the Easter break and carried more momentum into Talladega Superspeedway last week and were able to finish in the top-10. Our next goal is to break into the top-20 in points. If you’re in the top-20, you still have the opportunity to go out and be able to be in the second group for practice and qualifying, even if you have a rough weekend the week before. Qualifying late seems to be a big advantage because of how tight the field is. If you’re on that cut line, you know you’re going to have to pass cars, and passing has been tough. It’s very important to build yourself up in that front area of points.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 7-Eleven Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway… Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway will mark Kyle Busch’s 35th career Cup Series start at the track. Busch has four wins at the mile-and-a-half oval (the spring races in 2013, 2016 and 2018, as well as the fall race in 2020). Additionally at Texas, Busch has 14 top-five finishes, 19 top-10 finishes, 1,069 laps led, an average starting position of 14th, an average finish of 12.2, and has completed 94.9 percent (10,650 of 11,217) of the laps he’s contested there.

5 X 8 = 40… Arguably the most successful driver in NASCAR’s modern era, Busch approaches the Texas Motor Speedway race weekend entering a new decade as the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will celebrate his 40th birthday on Friday. Busch began his career driving the No. 5 Chevrolet. While his initial outing didn’t go as scripted (the then 18-year-old made contact with the Turn 4 wall at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, flat-siding his racecar and retired after completing just 11 laps), he has grown into a formidable force in the sport. Busch enters this weekend at Texas with 63 career wins in the Cup Series, the most among active drivers. In addition, he is a 34x polesitter, and boasts an impressive 252 top-five finishes, 386 top-10 finishes and 19,440 laps led in 724 career Cup Series starts. Today, Busch continues to build on his legacy in the No. 8 Chevrolet.

New Colors … Busch’s Chevrolet will sport new colors this weekend when 7-Eleven debuts as the primary partner of the No. 8.

Texas Fourstep… Busch is the winningest active driver at Texas Motor Speedway. He earned his first Cup Series victory at Texas in April 2013. He took the lead after a lightning-fast pit stop during the final caution put him out front, and he led the final 19 laps to win his first Cup Series race at the mile-and-a-half speedway. In April of 2016, Busch went on the outside of Turn 4 on the first lap after the final restart to take the lead, which he held for the final 32 laps enroute to the win, doing so by nearly four seconds over second-place finisher Dale Earnhardt Jr. In his third victory at Texas, the 44th of his Cup Series career, Busch led four times for a race-high 116 laps after finishing as runner-up in three of that season’s first six races. His most recent Texas win came in October of 2020, when Busch led five times for 90 of the 334 laps. The race started Sunday and was red flagged due to poor weather conditions after 52 laps were completed. 72 hours later, the green flag waved allowing Busch to claim his fourth Texas victory.

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series successes at Texas, the veteran racer also has an astonishing 10 wins in 23 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and six more in the NASCAR Truck Series at The Great American Speedway.

Get to the Points… After his 27th-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway, Busch enters Texas 16th in the series standings.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

Let’s talk about what it is about Texas Motor Speedway that you like?

“Texas Motor Speedway is a challenging racetrack, with turns one and two being as flat as they are and as wide as they are. There’s a lot of room and options for where you can go,. but there’s probably only about about six inches of that racetrack that feels really good. That’s the groove that you want to be in, and stay in, in order to get that grip. We’ve been pretty decent at Texas. Last year, we were fast. We had some good speed. Unfortunately, I wrecked in qualifying, which then forced us to go to a backup car, but we were able to come back up through the field and get a top-15 finish. I think if we would have been able to race in the primary, we would have been able to finish in the top 10. We would have had a shot. But, you never know how some of those races play at the end. I remember Denny Hamlin, I think, was really pushing hard, running hard, trying the outside. And he finally busted his butt there towards the end as well, too, and Chase Elliott was able to get the win. So, it’s really, really finicky. It’s very hard to push harder, to find speed, to make speed to catch the guy in front of you or pass the guy in front of you and not overstep that edge.”

Is it a track that’s really sensitive when it comes to the temperature?

“Obviously, it’s in Texas. It gets hot there. It’s probably a track that may have a little bit of different characteristics when you go back each time.”

As the sun and the heat builds up throughout the day, does that track change a lot?

“It does, yeah. That track really changes a lot. I think it changes a lot in the beginning of our races with the Xfinity rubber down from the day before. Then it progressively changes as the day gets hotter in our races or if it goes later and cools off a little bit. It gets faster, it gets more grip. So, you’re always limited on that feel and the grip and how fast you can you feel like you can go. I talk about how treacherous or tricky turns one and two can be as far as being as flat as they are, but the same can be said for three and four with knowing how hard to push. Can you run wide open down there? Do you lift out of the throttle, get back to the throttle early? Do you just part throttle it longer through the corner? There’s a few different ways to run it.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway… Jesse Love has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Texas Motor Speedway. Driving the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet one year ago, Love earned the pole position, tallied stage points, and brought home a ninth-place effort.

Starting P1… In Love’s young Xfinity Series career of only 44 starts, the Menlo Park, California native has secured seven pole positions – five in 2024 and two in 2025. Love, who most recently claimed the first starting position last week at Talladega Superspeedway, captured his first non-drafting track pole at Texas Motor Speedway in April 2024.

Another Record for the Resume… After capturing the pole position at Talladega Superspeedway, Love became the first driver in Xfinity Series history to win four consecutive drafting track poles.

Sophomore Success… After a successful Sunoco Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024, Love has carried the momentum into his sophomore season. With a third of the current season complete, Love has one win in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway, two poles, three top-five, and seven top-10 finishes. Leading in six events for a total of 156 laps, the young gun has recorded an average starting position of 8.1 and an average finishing position of 12.3.

Holding Strong… Through 11 races, Love remains in the fourth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – only seven points behind third-place Sam Mayer. With his Stage 1 win at Talladega Superspeedway, Love increased his Playoff Point total to six.

Double Duty… Love will make his second career NASCAR Cup Series start on Sunday when the 20-year-old pilots the No. 62 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports. The pair is also slated to compete in one additional Cup Series event in 2025, at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July.

About Samsara… Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara Safety… Samsara utilizes AI-powered technology with trillions of data points to help fleet drivers reduce accidents by up to 50%. The Richard Childress Racing hauler drivers utilize the Samsara platform on a weekly basis to be efficient and safe on the roads to and from the racetrack.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

With one career start at Texas Motor Speedway, describe your first impressions of the track.

“Texas is fun, fast, and high-speed. It’s a track that is hard to drive and requires you to be technical. It’s extremely hard to pass in Turns 3 and 4, because the track is so narrow at that end. Turns 1 and 2 are wide and flat. Turns 3 and 4 are narrow, bumpy, and banked. Both ends of the track are equally as important to having a good finish. I know our Samsara Chevrolet will have speed in it. Hopefully we are able to get a good qualifying lap in on Friday to set ourselves up for the best possible position during the race.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made six career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, posting two top-five and four top-10 efforts (best finish of second in fall 2022). In last year’s event at the 1.5-mile oval, Hill qualified in the 13th position, fought a tight handling condition, and finished in sixth-place. The Winston, Georgia native also has 10 NASCAR Truck Series races on his resume at the Fort Worth, Texas track, earning three top-five and four top-10 finishes (best result of second in 2020).

Top-10 Streaking in Fort Worth… In his last four Xfinity Series races at Texas Motor Speedway, Hill has secured four top-10 results and never finished worse than seventh-place.

Win No. 3 of 2025… After starting from the second position, leading 19 laps, and capturing the Stage 2 win, Hill captured his first career victory at Talladega Superspeedway last Saturday. This marked the No. 21 team’s third win of the 2025 Xfinity Series season – a series-leading accomplishment.

Record Breaker… With nine career Xfinity Series drafting track wins, Hill is now the all-time wins leader at that specific style of racing. The 31-year-old passed two NASCAR Hall of Famers – Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart – to secure the title.

All-Time Lap Leader Extended… During his win at Talladega Superspeedway, Hill extended his all-time Xfinity Series lead in number of laps led on drafting tracks to 753. Hill accomplished this career feat in 22 drafting track races, 11 starts less than second-place Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Did You Know? Hill has won five of the last six stages on drafting tracks, including the second stage at Talladega Superspeedway. The one stage that Hill didn’t claim was earned by his teammate Jesse Love.

Gaining Ground… With 11 races complete, Hill gained one position and currently holds second-place in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 79 points behind leader Justin Allgaier. Hill has secured a series-leading 20 Playoff points.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies provides industry-leading logistics solutions that help businesses thrive. Whether you need specialized trucking, warehousing, 3PL, exporting, importing, or crane services, Bennett has the expertise to handle your most complex and time-sensitive freight. From LTL to over-dimensional truckloads, Bennett ensures safe, reliable, and on-time deliveries around the world. With a legacy of excellence since 1974, their family and woman-owned company is dedicated to providing personalized, flexible solutions that meet your unique business needs. Trust Bennett to deliver when it matters most – discover how we can help your business grow at www.bennettig.com. Together we can move anything.

Crane & Rigging… BOSS Crane & Rigging, a division of Bennett Family of Companies, is one of the top competitive providers of crane and rigging solutions. It specializes in the heavy lifting of major components, oversized machinery, oil rigs and components, and trucking transport. BOSS combines the best tools with the best talent to offer a range of services for the Construction, Mining & Steel, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, and Wind Industries.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, May 3, fans will have two opportunities to meet Hill in the Fan Zone at Texas Motor Speedway. At 9:40 a.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Gate 3 Stage. Immediately following at 10a.m. Local Time, the veteran racer is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler. Stop by to meet Hill and purchase new No. 21 gear.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

With Texas Motor Speedway having two different ends of the track, describe the racing action and what a driver needs out of the car to compete for the win.

“Texas Motor Speedway is a very unique racetrack. It’s a different mile and a half than most of the intermediate tracks we go to. Turns 1 and 2 are really flat and wide, which leads to a lot of space where errors can be made, especially when you are inside of another car. If someone gets tight on your door, it’s a very easy spot for you to loop it around and back into the fence. Then on the other end of the track in Turns 3 and 4, you give it all you have. If you can hold it wide open in Turns 3 and 4, you probably have a fast race car. You need a car that handles well in Turns 1 and 2 and then hang it out as much as you can in Turns 3 and 4. Personally I have always enjoyed racing at Texas, and I feel like it’s a place that our Bennett Transportation & Logistics team can be successful at. I would call Texas my second-best mile-and-a-half track behind Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Just haven’t been able to wear the cowboy hat yet.”