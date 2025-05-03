NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Austin Cindric Leads Ford Qualifying Effort at Texas

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Wurth 400 Qualifying
Saturday, May 3, 2025

Ford Qualifying Results:

3rd – Austin Cindric
7th – Josh Berry
12th – Chris Buescher
13th – Zane Smith
18th – Noah Gragson
20th – Cole Custer
24th – Ryan Blaney
27th – Joey Logano
30th – Brad Keselowski
32nd – Todd Gilliland
33rd – Ryan Preece
36th – Cody Ware
38th – Chad Finchum

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 3rd)

“I definitely had a high-commitment lap there. A lot of pressure on one corner, with three and four being wide open. I felt like this would be a good shot for pole for us after practice with the strengths of the Dark Horse Ford Mustang. I don’t know what the margin is, but I feel like I left a pole lap out there. I sent it into Turn 1 and didn’t quite get to the bottom and didn’t quite maximize my exit. I guess I can be happy with where we are at, but I definitely feel like you want to do it all. We are in a great spot for tomorrow and should have a good pit stall, so I feel good about where we are at for tomorrow. We will try to go get another one.”

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR CHANCES TOMORROW?

“I think our guys have done a really great job at Team Penske of giving us really fast Mustangs on these intermediate tracks and applying what we have learned from last year and early this year to today. It will be a big test for tomorrow but so far we have checked a lot of those boxes.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 Wurth Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 7th)

“It has been a good day. I thought our car was pretty solid in practice. I felt good about the qualifying lap. It is so high-commitment here that it is hard to tell if you left just a little bit out there. It is always so close. All in all, it is going to be a good starting spot for tomorrow so I am excited to get out there and get racing.”

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
NASCAR SUPERSTAR KEVIN HARVICK INDUCTED INTO TEXAS MOTORSPORTS HALL OF FAME

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Texas Motor Speedway NCTS Race Winner Corey Heim No 11 TRICON Garage Toyota post race Q&A
06:31
Video thumbnail
Heim wins the SpeedyCash com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway
01:24
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim scores wild Truck victory in overtime at Texas
02:43
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Texas - Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:02

Latest articles

IndyCar updates tire rules for Indianapolis

Tucker White -
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES announced, Saturday, that for the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Read more

INDYCAR Announces Race Tire Rule Update for Sonsio Grand Prix

Official Release -
INDYCAR has announced an update to the race tire usage requirements for the Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday, May 10.
Read more

Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

Official Release -
With the help of some great pit stops and strong maneuvers on restarts, Currey drove to an eighth-place finish.
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Texas Post-Race Report – 05.02.25

Official Release -
Corey Heim continued to add to his accolades in the NASCAR Truck Series as the Georgia-native won his third Truck Series race of the season at Texas Motor Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category