Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Austin Cindric Leads Ford Qualifying Effort at Texas

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Wurth 400 Qualifying

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Ford Qualifying Results:

3rd – Austin Cindric

7th – Josh Berry

12th – Chris Buescher

13th – Zane Smith

18th – Noah Gragson

20th – Cole Custer

24th – Ryan Blaney

27th – Joey Logano

30th – Brad Keselowski

32nd – Todd Gilliland

33rd – Ryan Preece

36th – Cody Ware

38th – Chad Finchum

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 3rd)

“I definitely had a high-commitment lap there. A lot of pressure on one corner, with three and four being wide open. I felt like this would be a good shot for pole for us after practice with the strengths of the Dark Horse Ford Mustang. I don’t know what the margin is, but I feel like I left a pole lap out there. I sent it into Turn 1 and didn’t quite get to the bottom and didn’t quite maximize my exit. I guess I can be happy with where we are at, but I definitely feel like you want to do it all. We are in a great spot for tomorrow and should have a good pit stall, so I feel good about where we are at for tomorrow. We will try to go get another one.”

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR CHANCES TOMORROW?

“I think our guys have done a really great job at Team Penske of giving us really fast Mustangs on these intermediate tracks and applying what we have learned from last year and early this year to today. It will be a big test for tomorrow but so far we have checked a lot of those boxes.”

JOSH BERRY, No. 21 Wurth Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 7th)

“It has been a good day. I thought our car was pretty solid in practice. I felt good about the qualifying lap. It is so high-commitment here that it is hard to tell if you left just a little bit out there. It is always so close. All in all, it is going to be a good starting spot for tomorrow so I am excited to get out there and get racing.”