Miscellaneous
Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Cost of Long Distance Car Relocation Service – How Much & Delivery Time?

4 Minute Read

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that approximately 8.2 million Americans relocated to a different state in 2022, with many requiring car relocation services. Long-distance transport typically costs between $500-$1,500 for 1,000 miles, with delivery timeframes spanning from 3-14 days depending on route, vehicle type, and service level selected. Let’s see the costs in detail:

Cost of Long Distance Car Transport:

Prices depend on how far you’re moving, the car’s size, and the transport method. Here’s the lowdown.

How Much Does It Cost to Move a Car 500 Miles?

Moving a car 500 miles? You’ll probably pay between $450 and $550. That’s around $0.80 per mile. Open carriers are cheaper than enclosed ones. But if you’re in a rural area, expect higher costs.

  • Average cost: $450–$550
  • Price per mile: ~$0.80
  • Rural pickup/drop-off adds $50–$100

How Much Does It Cost to Move a Car 1,000 Miles?

A 1,000-mile move averages $700–$800. Prices drop to roughly $0.70 per mile. Summer costs more due to high demand. A standard sedan, like a Honda Accord, shipped from Chicago to Houston (1,000 miles) could cost $700.

How Much Does It Cost to Move a Car 1,500 Miles?

For 1,500 miles, costs range from $840 to $1,050. Price per mile drops to $0.56–$0.70. Bigger cars like SUVs cost more. Enclosed transport? Add 20–30%.

How Much Does It Cost to Move a Car 2,000 Miles?

Cross-country? A 2,000-mile trip averages $900-$1,000, or $0.45–$0.50 per mile. Enclosed carriers are common here for extra protection. Need it fast? Expedited shipping adds 30–50%. 

  • Cross-country moves often use enclosed transport
  • Expedited shipping spikes costs
  • Heavy vehicles (e.g., trucks) cost 15–25% more

Choosing a car relocation service? Get quotes early. Vehicle moving service prices swing with seasons and fuel rates. For state-to-state auto shipping, book in spring or fall to save. 

Long distance transport costs less per mile as distance grows, but always check for hidden fees. Relocating a car isn’t just about distance—size, timing, and transport type matter too.

How Long Does State to State Auto Shipping Takes:

Most companies quote 1-2 days per 500 miles. But real-world factors like weather, driver schedules, and route popularity matter. 

DistanceAverage TimeWild Cards
500 miles1-2 daysWeekend pickups add delays
1,000 miles3-5 daysMountain routes slow trucks
2,000 miles5-8 daysCoastal storms reroute drivers

What Slows Things Down?

  • Summer moves: High demand = crowded carriers
  • Rural areas: Drivers wait days for full loads
  • Enclosed transport: Fewer trailers available

Enclosed shipping adds 2-3 days vs open carriers. But even then, cross-country trips rarely beat 5 days.

How to Speed It Up

Book during off-peak seasons (September–April). Terminal-to-terminal shipping shaves 1-2 days off door-to-door. 

  • Give 3-day pickup windows, not exact dates
  • Remove personal items beforehand to skip inspections
  • Track your car via the carrier’s app

State-to-state auto shipping isn’t instant. Vehicle moving services work faster on popular routes (e.g., Florida to Texas) due to frequent truck traffic.

How to Reduce Vehicle Moving Service Price & Downtimes? 5 Tactics

These hacks work for most vehicle moving services, whether you’re doing state-to-state auto shipping or relocating a car locally.

How to Reduce Vehicle Moving Service Price & Downtimes

1. Plan and Book Early (Like, Really Early)

Booking 2-3 months ahead can cut costs by 15-20%. Avoid summer—June to August hikes prices 15%+. Weekdays (Mon-Wed) mean faster pickups. 

  • Off-season months: September–April = cheaper rates
  • Set 2-3 day pickup windows, not exact dates
  • Keep registration and insurance docs ready

2. Go Open Transport Unless You Need Enclosed

Open carriers cost 40% less. Use standard 7-10 car trailers for best deals. Clean your car before pickup—dirt hides damage. Remove floor mats and antennas. Keep gas at ¼ tank (carriers require it).

OptionSavingsBest For
Open transportUp to 40%Daily drivers, older cars
Enclosed transportLuxury cars, classics

3. Stay Flexible with Locations and Timing

Rural spots add fees. Meet drivers at Walmart parking lots or truck stops. Adjust your schedule to match their routes. Terminal-to-terminal shipping saves 10-15% over door-to-door.

  • Pickup near highways = faster service
  • Answer your phone during pickup windows

4. Compare Quotes Like a Pro

Get 3-5 quotes minimum. Call companies directly—they sometimes have secret discounts. Ask about price matching. Military members, students, and seniors often get deals. Check contracts for hidden fees like “residential area” surcharges.

Fuel prices matter. If gas drops by $0.20/gallon, negotiate harder. Popular routes (e.g., LA to Dallas) have better rates.

5. Use Terminals and Pay Cash

Terminal-to-terminal saves 5-15%. Paying cash? Add another 3% discount. Terminals have better security and longer hours. 

  • Major terminals: Open 5 AM–11 PM
  • Less time in neighborhoods = faster delivery

Bottom line: Long distance car transport doesn’t have to break the bank. Book early, stay flexible, and compare options. Need to relocate a car cross-country? Avoid summer, choose terminals, and keep that gas tank light. 

Can You Trust Car Shippers to Relocate a Car Safely Cross Country?

You can trust reputable car shippers to relocate a car safely cross country by verifying their licensing, insurance coverage, and customer reviews. Top-rated transport companies use enclosed carriers, GPS tracking, and trained drivers to ensure vehicle protection during transit.

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

