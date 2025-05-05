NASCAR Drivers Share What Makes The Coca-Cola 600 So Iconic

From the patriotic display of pageantry to the 600-mile long race that pushes every driver to the limit, here’s what NASCAR Cup Series drivers say makes the Coca-Cola 600 so iconic

“The Coke 600 is unique because it’s obviously the longest race that we have in our sport. It’s one of the Crown Jewels, but it goes back to what it represents with Memorial Day Weekend,” said Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger

CONCORD, NC (May 1, 2025) – The Coca-Cola 600 isn’t just another race—it’s one of the most cherished events on the schedule. From the stirring patriotic tributes to the electric atmosphere of 600 miles of racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, this Memorial Day weekend tradition delivers unforgettable moments for fans year after year.

Whether it’s the pre-race pageantry or the drama that unfolds under the lights, the Coca-Cola 600 stands as a crown jewel on the NASCAR schedule. Here’s what some of the sport’s biggest stars had to say about what makes this legendary event so iconic:

Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske

“I think everything that you see at the Coke 600, with the fanfare, the respect, the silence, all the things, the windshield banners, the respect it pays to our veterans, I think that’s what definitely stands out and makes it special. The patriotism throughout the day, throughout the weekend it’s pretty big and definitely worth celebrating.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing

“The Coca-Cola 600 is so iconic because it has been around for so long. There’s so much history wrapped up in that race. So many of the largest moments in our sport have happened at the (Coca-Cola) 600. Also, it is a defining race for drivers. It’s the longest, most grueling physical race that we have all year in our backyard. So there are so many things that kind of put a feather in your cap, so to speak. As a driver, if you can complete that race and be the one there holding the trophy, that’s one of those crown jewel moments that you get to keep forever.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing

“The Coke 600 is unique because it’s obviously the longest race that we have in our sport. It’s one of the Crown Jewels, but it goes back to what it represents with Memorial Day Weekend. Everything that it represents and everything that NASCAR does, the drivers do, the teams do, to me, it’s the one event that’s bigger than the race and the 600 (miles) is just secondary to that.”

Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers

“It’s just a special time. Memorial Day Weekend is such a huge racing weekend in itself. With Monaco and the (Indy) 500 and of course, the Coca-Cola 600. It’s just a special weekend for racing. Growing up, I used to love getting ready to watch racing all day and to be able to take part in that now is just really cool.”

Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI

It’s a crown jewel race, just because it’s the longest race of the year, miles wise and, everybody’s been watching it since they were a kid, and it’s a really, really famous race.

Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports

“The Coke 600 is tough. It’s a long race. It’s long and it’s hard and it wraps up the coolest racing weekend ever. Growing up, just waking up early, watching Formula One Monaco, then watching the Indy 500 and topping off the day with the Coca-Cola 600. Just, a great weekend for fans, for drivers, motorsports enthusiasts. It is awesome.”

