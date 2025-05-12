Pit Crews Battle for $100,000 During NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge Presented by Mechanix Wear

The fan-favorite NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear will hit pit road Friday, May 16, as part of the jam-packed NASCAR All-Star Race Week schedule

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (May 12, 2025) – NASCAR fans already know the names of the stars on track, but in May, the often unsung heroes on pit road will get their moment to shine.

The NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway on Friday, May 16, as part of NASCAR All-Star Race Week festivities. Held exclusively at the historic short track, this high-octane, timed pit stop event is more than just a sideshow, it’s a full-blown battle of speed, precision and composure under pressure.

For one night only, the spotlight shifts from the drivers to the crew members, giving fans a front-row seat to the raw adrenaline that happens behind the wall. And the stakes? Huge. The fastest crews don’t just win bragging rights, they secure top starting positions for the Open and heat races for the NASCAR All-Star Race, setting the tone for the weekend. It’s strategy and execution at their rawest, all under the Friday night lights in Wilkes County.

For two consecutive years, the same Joe Gibbs Racing crew has taken top honors. Front tire changer Blake Houston, tire carrier Jacob Holmes, jackman Derrell Edwards and fueler Peyton Moore powered Ty Gibbs to victory in 2023 and helped Christopher Bell win the pole for the 2024 All-Star Race heats on the strength of a 13.223-second pit stop. The crew returns in 2025 alongside Bell, who is already locked into the All-Star field.

“We are excited to defend our back-to-back title in North Wilkesboro,” said Edwards. “It’s a great event to showcase the pit crews. The goal is for the trophy to stay at JGR for as many years as possible. You don’t want to miss it as the 20 (car) pit crew go for three in a row.”

Steeped in history, the Pit Crew Challenge dates back to 1967 at Rockingham Speedway, where it continued until 2003. In 2005, it was reimagined in a bracket-style format and hosted at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte during All-Star Week. Although it was discontinued in 2012, the challenge made a triumphant return in 2023 as a marquee event at North Wilkesboro’s throwback-style All-Star weekend.

“It’s always fun for the guys to have a moment. Every week, they’re in stressful situations and they really don’t get rewarded for any of the good they do, it’s expected,” said RCR Pit Crew Coach Ray Wright. “We look forward to having the ability to just go out there and lay it all on the line and see how fast stuff we can do, so we’re looking forward to it.”

All-Star weekend kicks off with All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil, featuring a combined All-Star/Open qualifying session and the Pit Crew Challenge. New this year, pit crews from all entered teams, both All-Star and Open, will be eligible. Open cars will go out first to set the lineup for the Open, followed by All-Star cars to determine the heat race lineups.

Drivers will take the green flag, complete one lap at speed, and on the second lap enter one of two designated pit stalls for a four-tire stop (no fuel). Once complete, they’ll race back to the checkered flag. The qualifying time will be the total elapsed time from the green to the checkered, and the overall fastest team will claim the pole for Heat Race 1 and the All-Star Race.

The pit crew with the fastest stop during the qualifying run (with no penalties) wins the Pit Crew Challenge, receiving the signature pit crew trophy and a $100,000 prize. Timing lines are set one box before and one box after the designated stop areas. Challenge results will also determine pit selection order.

The 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race will feature more on-track action than ever before. In addition to all the NASCAR Cup Series activity, fans can enjoy zMAX CARS Tour feature races both Thursday (The Reverend Whiskey 75) and Friday (Late Model Stock Cars) nights, along with the Window World 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and a Jake Owen concert presented by Raymer Oil on the frontstretch Saturday. Sunday’s racing action begins with the FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries 150 preceding the All-Star Open and All-Star Race.

TICKETS:

May 16-18 NASCAR All-Star Race Week ticket packages — including eight races, the Pit Crew Challenge, Jake Owen concert, and all NASCAR qualifying sessions — start at just $150. Race week packages or individual event day tickets and camping can be purchased online at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com.

MORE INFO:

