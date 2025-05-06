Kevin Harvick Named Grand Marshal for Ross & Witmer 255 at Hickory Motor Speedway

NEWTON, NC — NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick will return to his short track roots in a special way this spring, as he has been named Grand Marshal for the “Ross & Witmer 255” at Hickory Motor Speedway on Thursday, May 22. The event serves as the fourth race of the 2025 season for the Appalachian Sucker Punch ASA STARS National Tour, co-sanctioned with the ASA Southern Super Series.

Harvick’s appearance adds star power to what is already shaping up to be one of the premier mid-week racing showcases of the year, just days before the NASCAR Memorial Day Weekend festivities at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Harvick’s son, Keelan, will be competing in the Legend car division at the Hickory event, where he claimed the win one year ago.

A 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Harvick’s career is marked by both longevity and dominance. Over the course of his Cup Series tenure, he amassed 60 career victories, ranking him among the top 10 all-time winners in NASCAR’s premier division. Harvick also scored two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships and totaled over 100 wins across NASCAR’s top three national touring series. Known as one of the sport’s most respected and media-savvy veterans, his presence at Hickory continues his deep-rooted connection to grassroots motorsports.

The Ross & Witmer 255 event will take place over two days:

Wednesday, May 21: Hauler parking, technical inspection, and early practice

Thursday, May 22: Final practice rounds, CorvetteParts.net Pole Qualifying, and the marquee 255-lap Super Late Model main event

Fans are encouraged to take advantage of advance sale discounted tickets, available online for $5 off day-of pricing here.

For those unable to attend in person, full exclusive live coverage of the event will stream at www.tracktv.com — the official digital home of the Appalachian Sucker Punch ASA STARS National Tour.

Appalachian Sucker Punch ASA STARS National Tour

Founded by Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent, The Appalachian Sucker Punch ASA STARS National Tour for pavement Super Late Model stock cars debuted in March 2023.

The Appalachian Sucker Punch ASA STARS National Tour is a twelve-race championship series, offering a $100,000 point fund. The tour will visit 12 different racetracks in 8 states in 2025, with the season beginning in February during Florida Speedweeks and concluding in early November at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

For those unable to attend an event, live coverage of each of the 12 events can be found on Track TV in addition to each event being re-broadcast on MavTV.

Track Enterprises (TE) is a racing Promotions Company based in Illinois, which owns and operates the ASA STARS National Tour. In addition to the Appalachian Sucker Punch STARS National Tour, Track Enterprises owns and operates Championship Racing Association (CRA) and the ASA Midwest Tour. TE also has a strategic alliance with the ASA Southern Super Series.

ASA Branded Tours

ASA Branded Tours encompasses four (4) pavement super late model racing series operating under the Track Enterprises banner, and under the ASA Brand via a licensing agreement for logo and IP Rights. ASA Branded Tours include the Appalachian Sucker Punch ASA STARS National Tour; the ASA CRA Super Series; The ASA Midwest Tour and the ASA Southern Super Series.

Track TV

Track TV is the official streaming partner of the ASA STARS National Tour, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series, CRA Super Series, CRA JEGS All Star Tour, CRA Street Stocks, CRA Late Model Sportsman, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Big 8 Late Model Series and Oktoberfest Race Weekend at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway plus more! Subscribe today at tracktv.com