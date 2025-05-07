Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Team

Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

Kansas Speedway 400

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Event: Race 13 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Kansas Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Rush Truck Centers returns this weekend in the brand’s fourth primary race with Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Kansas Speedway.

Gragson has had his fair share of success at the 1.5-mile Kansas City, Kansas speedway. He started from the pole and dominated the May 2018 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, leading 128 of 167 laps en route to victory. In the Xfinity Series, Gragson has made five starts at the track, earning three top-15 finishes and one win. In the Cup Series, his best result in five starts is a ninth-place finish, notching that finish with crew chief Drew Blickensderfer at Stewart-Haas Racing

“I’ve always run pretty strong at Kansas,” said Gragson. “I don’t know if I’d say it’s my absolute favorite track, but it’s definitely been good to me over the years. I’ve been able to figure it out pretty well—I’ve got a win there in Xfinity, one in Trucks, and we’ve shown some solid pace in the Cup car too. Even if the finishes haven’t always reflected it, we’ve had strong runs. Going back to Kansas, especially knowing how we ran last Spring and pulled off a top-10 with a ninth-place finish, it’s something I’m excited about. There’s confidence there. It’s a place I feel comfortable, and I know what I need out of the car. Now it’s just about putting together the full weekend—execution, adjustments, and capitalizing on the speed we’ve got. If we do that, I think we can put ourselves in a great spot again.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

