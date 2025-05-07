NASCAR Cup PR

RFK Advance | Kansas I

Kansas I Event Info:
Date: Sunday, May 11
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Kansas City, Kansas
Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 miles, Stages: 80-85-102
TV: FS1
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 5:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • Kansas hosts its first of two race dates in 2025 as the NASCAR Cup Series embarks on its 12th points race of the season.
  • Jack Roush has four wins in the Cup Series at Kansas and nine overall, the most recent in 2012.
  • Brad Keselowski led nine laps and earned his second career win back in 2011 at Kansas.
  • Ryan Preece has three Top 10 finishes in his last four races on 1.5-mile tracks.

6 Team Info:
Driver: Brad Keselowski
Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins
Partner: Kroger / Allegra

17 Team Info:
Driver: Chris Buescher
Crew Chief: Scott Graves
Partner: Kroger / Kleenex

60 Team Info:
Driver: Ryan Preece
Crew Chief: Derrick Finley
Partner: Body Guard

Keselowski at Kansas
Starts: 30
Wins: 2 (2011, 2019)
Top-10s: 14
Poles: 2 (2015, 2021)

  • Keselowski makes his 31st start at Kansas this weekend, a track where he carries a 12.5 average finish. He led laps in both Kansas races a season ago, and took home an 11th-place finish in the spring.
  • Keselowski has an average starting position of 12.4 with 17 starts inside the top-10. He most recently qualified 30th last spring and 26th in the fall, and has two career poles (2015, 2021) in Kansas.
  • He also made a combined 10 starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series with one win and five combined top-10s.

Buescher at Kansas
Starts: 18
Wins: —
Top-10s: 4
Poles: —

  • Buescher makes his 19th start at Kansas this weekend. He has four top-10s at the 1.5-mile track with a best finish of second last spring. He led 53 laps in that race in what stands as the closest finish ever in NASCAR history.
  • He’s coming off an 11th-place finish in the 2024 fall race after starting 25th.
  • Dating back to the 2022 fall event, Buescher has qualified 14th or better in all four of five races, including a career-best 10th in the 2022 fall race. His average starting position stands at 19.4.
  • Buescher made three Xfinity starts at Kansas from 2013-15 with a best finish of sixth (2015).

Preece at Kansas
Starts: 10
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

  • Preece is set for his 11th Cup start at Kansas this weekend, where he posted a career-best finish of 12th at the track in the fall of 2019. He is coming off a 16th-place finish last fall.
  • Preece holds a 27.3 average starting position at Kansas, with a best career start of 12th in the spring of 2021
  • Preece also made two Xfinity starts at Kansas, along with one truck start.

RFK Historically at Kansas
Cup Wins: 4 (Mark Martin, 2005; Greg Biffle, 2007, 2010; Matt Kenseth, 2012)

  • Follow the Yellow Brick Road: Overall, RFK has started 187 races across the three national series, earning nine wins, 42 top-five finishes, 78 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 15th.
  • Winning at Kansas: RFK swept both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his Xfinity victory. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned RFK’s first NCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. RFK’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood in 2003, Carl Edwards in 2004 and Erik Darnell in 2007) have won in the NCWTS at Kansas for RFK.
  • Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 118 NCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 21 top-five finishes, 38 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.5 and has led 1051 laps. Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.

RFK Kansas Wins

2002 Burton NXS
2003 Wood Truck
2004 Edwards Truck
2005 Martin Cup
2007 Biffle Cup
2007 Darnell Truck
2010 Biffle Cup
2012-2 Kenseth Cup
2012 Stenhouse NXS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand
Texas: Chris Buescher 18th, Brad Keselowski 28th, & Ryan Preece 29th.

Points Standings (17: 12th, 60: 18th, 6: 32nd): Buescher gained one position and is up to 12th, while Preece is 18th and Keselowski is 32nd entering Kansas next weekend.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

