Secure Your Drive with Telescopic Security Bollards

Making sure that your house is properly safe and secure is one of the main things you will have to do as a homeowner. But, when it comes to this, a lot of people make the mistake of thinking that their job starts at the door, or maybe the patio. They install sturdy doors and windows, or perhaps add security cameras and alarm systems to keep them safe. While those are all some rather important steps that you may want to take in this process, the truth is that ensuring safety starts way before the entry points to your home – that is, way before the doors and the windows.

Here are some ways to keep it safe: https://home.howstuffworks.com/home-improvement/home-diy/projects/10-ways-to-secure-your-home.htm

To cut right to the chase, it starts with the driveway. To be even more precise, there are some physical barriers, such as bollards, that can serve as the first line of protection. You’ve probably seen those in certain driveways already. Maybe your neighbors have them, or perhaps it is some of your friends that have started recommending those to you, after they’ve installed them themselves. So, chances are that you’ve started thinking about doing the same thing.

Nowadays, telescopic security bollards have become quite a popular option among those homeowners who are looking to enhance the security of their place, and to block unauthorized vehicle access. What we are going to do now, therefore, is talk a bit more about these products, helping you understand what they are, what the benefits of getting them are, as well as how you can properly secure your drive with these, and how you can choose the right ones for your place. Without any further ado, thus, let us start answering these important questions for you.

What Exactly Are Telescopic Security Bollards?

Let us begin with the basics. What exactly are telescopic security bollards, you’re wondering? Well, time to find out, because those could be exactly what you need. Their usefulness is sure to be evident right from the start, and you will realize why it is that so many people are going for these today. Let us not jump ahead of ourselves, though.

In the simplest words possible, telescopic security bollards are actually retractable metal posts that you install into the ground, and that you can then lower and raise the way you see fit. When you extend them, they will act like barriers that will prevent vehicles from entering or leaving your space, which is a great security measure. And then, when you lower them, you get unobstructed access, meaning that a vehicle can go to and from the driveway easily.

Typically made from stainless steel, these are designed to, of course, resist impact, prevent tampering, and they can withstand any kinds of harsh weather conditions. All of that makes them quite durable and increases their longevity. Given that we are all nowadays seeing vehicles getting more and more targeted by thieves, it is definitely no wonder that people have started increasingly relying on telescopic security bollards to help prevent those thefts, using them both for residential and for commercial environments. Apart from preventing theft, these also serve to create controlled access zones, as well as prevent unauthorized parking.

Now, you should also know that there are a few different types of telescopic security bollards. For starters, there are those that are operated manually, meaning you will need to lower and lift them manually. They come with an integrated key mechanism to look them into place, and they are usually used for residential purposes, as well as in those low-traffic areas.

Then, there are also semi-automatic solutions. This means that they are usually unlocked manually, but then they can pop up with assistance, using gas-assisted lifting mechanisms. These are more convenient than the manual ones, and they are perfect for people who want that additional convenience, but still don’t need the fully automated option.

Speaking of, the third type is the fully automatic bollard, which can be either electric or hydraulic. This one is controlled with a remote, allowing for perfect convenience. The option is often used in commercial environments, as well as high-security ones, and it is generally the right choice for all properties with high vehicle movement.

What Are the Benefits of Getting Them?

Now that you understand what these products actually are, the next thing you want to know is why it is that you may want to think about installing them in the first place. To put it differently, you are wondering what the benefits of telescopic security bollards actually are, so that is precisely what we are going to be discussing next. Of course, if you’re generally interested in the benefits of high security bollards, you can click this to get a better idea about that. In this article, though, we are going to be dealing with the benefits of these specific ones, although you’ll notice that some of those are the same, because the main purpose of these products still remains, regardless of the actual type.

Security Enhancement

As you may have guessed it already, the very first benefit of these products lies in the fact that they can enhance the security of your home, and your entire property for that matter. For one thing, you can prevent vehicle theft. And then, you can also help prevent accidents, or those ram-raiding attempts, which actually tend to be more and more common in suburban areas, as well as in retail areas. In short, the point is that these can deter thieves and serve as a barrier that can prevent certain accidents, meaning that they serve to generally enhance the security of your property.

Access Control

In case you live near a busy street, you could find yourself often having to deal with unauthorized parking. And, few things are worse than coming home after a long day and realizing that your driveway is occupied by another vehicle, and that you have nowhere to park. Well, with the help of telescopic security bollards, you can say goodbye to such an inconvenience, because they can easily prevent unauthorized access, and thus ensure that you are coming home to a free driveway every time.

Functionality and Convenience

We cannot fail to mention the actual functionality and convenience of these products. And especially those semi-automatic or fully-automatic ones. With the fully automatic solution, you can do everything with a remote control, which is definitely extremely convenient. In any case, the point is that you don’t do much work even with the manual types, and you still get great functionality and convenience.

Aesthetic Appeal

In the end, we also have to say something about the aesthetic appeal of these products. They come in various designs, so you are sure to find something that will fit in with your actual driveway, and your entire property. In short, if you’re worried about compromising the curb appeal, you shouldn’t be, because these bollards can actually enhance it.

How to Properly Secure Your Drive With These?

How can you, though, use these products to properly secure your drive? Well, this is a question that you should have an answer to before you go shopping. Basically, the first thing you should do is properly assess the driveway, deciding how many vehicles you actually need to block, as well as whether you want to block both entry and exit, or just entry. Doing this will help you decide on the amount of bollards you need.

After that, you should think about the height and diameter, so as to ensure you’re getting products that can help you meet your requirements. Then, once you have taken all of those important things into consideration, you will be ready to buy and use telescopic security bollards to properly secure your home. Of course, the trick is in choosing the right ones, so let us discuss that in a bit more details as well.

How to Choose the Right Products for You?

As you may have guessed it from the considerations you had to make, the ones we talked about above, one of the main things to do is choose the right size of these products. Apart from that, you should check how easy those are to use. If you’re planning on using these daily, you may want to go for those bollards that are pretty simple to use and thus quite convenient. Moving on, remember to check installation requirements, in order to determine if you will need professional installation, as well as maintenance requirements, so as to know what to expect over time. And, of course, don’t forget the aesthetics, because you don’t want to compromise the curb appeal.

In addition to all of that, you will have to be careful when trying to decide where it is that you will be buying these bollards. In other words, you should carefully choose the supplier. Check product reviews, check their reputation, and, of course, compare the prices as well. Doing all of that will help you find the perfect telescopic security bollards, while staying within your specific budget.

