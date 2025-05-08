Miscellaneous
Know Your Rights After a Car Accident in California

Car accidents can leave victims shaken, overwhelmed, and unsure of what to do next. If you’ve been injured in a crash in California, it’s important to know that you have legal rights, and protecting those rights starts the moment the accident happens.

Whether you’re dealing with medical bills, lost wages, or insurance disputes, understanding your options can make a major difference in your recovery and your financial future.

1. You Have the Right to Remain Silent with Insurance Adjusters

After an accident, you’ll likely receive a call from the other driver’s insurance company. Be cautious. You are not obligated to give a recorded statement, and what you say can be used against you later. Stick to the facts and avoid admitting fault—even partially—until you’ve spoken with an attorney.

2. You Have the Right to Seek Medical Treatment

Even if you feel “fine,” injuries such as concussions, whiplash, or internal trauma may not show symptoms right away. It’s your right to seek medical care as soon as possible, not only for your health but also to create a medical record that supports your claim.

3. You Have the Right to Compensation

You may be entitled to compensation if another driver’s negligence caused the accident for:

  • Medical expenses (past and future)
  • Lost income
  • Pain and suffering
  • Property damage
  • Ongoing care or therapy

California follows a pure comparative negligence system, which means even if you’re partially at fault, you can still recover damages—though they may be reduced based on your level of responsibility.

4. You Have the Right to Hire a Lawyer

Insurance companies do not always have your best interests in mind. An experienced personal injury attorney can level the playing field and help you pursue the full compensation you’re entitled to. A lawyer can handle communications, negotiate with insurers, and—if necessary—represent you in court.

If your accident occurred in Riverside or the surrounding area, a Riverside Car Accident Lawyer can provide the legal support you need and help protect your rights every step of the way.

5. You Have the Right to File a Claim Within a Certain Timeframe

The statute of limitations for most car accident injury claims is two years from the accident date in California. You may lose your right to seek compensation if you don’t file within this period.

Don’t Face the Aftermath Alone

The first step toward recovery is knowing your rights. Don’t wait if you or a loved one has been injured in a crash. Speak with an experienced personal injury attorney to better understand your options and ensure your rights are fully protected.

