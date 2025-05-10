CHEVROLET NCS: Larson Takes First Pole Win of the Season at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR CUP SERIES

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIFYING REPORT

MAY 10, 2025

Larson Takes First Pole Win of the Season at Kansas Speedway

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st – Kyle Larson

7th – William Byron

8th – Daniel Suarez

9th – Chase Elliott

For the first time this season and 22nd time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Kyle Larson will lead the NASCAR Cup Series to the green flag in tomorrow’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Concluding practice with the best 10 consecutive lap average, the 32-year-old, Elk Grove, California, native backed up the performance with a qualifying lap of 29.391 seconds, at 183.730 mph, in his No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet to earn the pole position.

The pole marks Chevrolet’s 14th all-time at Kansas Speedway and seventh thus far this season in NASCAR’s top division – both of which are series-leading feats. Kyle Larson has kept Chevrolet undefeated in pole wins on non-drafting intermediate ovals, with the 2021 Champion delivering the manufacturer its fifth pole triumph on the configuration – joining the list of Michael McDowell’s pole win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Alex Bowman’s Homestead-Miami Speedway pole, William Byron’s Darlington Raceway pole and Carson Hocevar’s Texas Motor Speedway pole.

Chevrolet’s all-time NASCAR Cup Series statistics at Kansas Speedway:

Wins: 15

Poles: 14

Top-Fives: 75

Top-10s: 165

Chevrolet’s season statistics in advance of the 12th NASCAR Cup Series race:

Wins: 3

Poles: 7

Top-Fives: 22

Top 10s: 53

Stage Wins: 9

﻿Kyle Larson, No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet – Pole Winner Quotes

Kyle, you finally won a pole here at Kansas Speedway after winning the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series’ history at this racetrack one year ago. Walk us through your qualifying lap.

“Yeah, the qualifying lap felt really good. You’re watching SMT and you can see the drivers are starting to hold it easy wide open in (turns) one and two. In three and four, some guys were getting tight and (Chris) Buescher was able to run a good three and four. I kind of had a plan on the line that I wanted to run and just try to match it with the throttle.

Thankfully, everything went great. My balance felt really good. I felt like I hit my marks and came up to speed through three and four good. It was a perfect feeling lap.”

Ironic or weird or what about the fact that you’re starting right beside Chris Buescher? Will it bring back memories or thoughts of last year?

“I mean, it’s definitely ironic and really cool. I think it adds to the storyline of what happened last year. You’ll probably build some anticipation for the race tomorrow. But yeah, I won’t be thinking about it, I guess, when we’re rolling around under caution. But yeah, it’s just ironic, funny and cool all at the same time.”

Have you seen the butterfly effect storyline out there? Basically, if Chris Buescher beat you, then Joey Logano wouldn’t have won the championship. Because Buescher would have had enough playoff points to be the one that got in when Bowman got DQ’d. So you helped Joey Logano win the championship..

“(Laughs) That’s crazy. I wish my bank account could use some bonus money from Joey (Logano).

That’s crazy, that’s crazy. But it’s racing, so… wow. If I had won a couple more times, I would have been in the Final Four, too (laughs)”.

