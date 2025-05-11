CHEVROLET NCS: Larson Takes Team Chevy to Three-Straight Triumphs at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR CUP SERIES

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

MAY 11, 2025

Larson Takes Team Chevy to Three-Straight Triumphs at Kansas Speedway

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st – Kyle Larson

5th – Alex Bowman

In yet another dominating performance, Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series’ AdventHealth 400, delivering Chevrolet its third-straight trip to victory lane at Kansas Speedway. The victory – Larson’s third win of the 2025 season and 32nd all-time in the division – is Chevrolet’s 16th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kansas Speedway to continue to lead the series at the 1.5-mile Midwest oval.

Larson’s victory marks Chevrolet’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2025 season, and the manufacturer’s second in five events on non-drafting intermediate ovals – each earned by the 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native.

The victory came after a weekend sweep for the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet team, starting with a strong performance on Saturday that ended with the team’s first pole win of the season. Taking command on the opening lap, Larson went on to take both green-white checkered flags to bring his stage win total to a series-leading eight with just 12 races complete. The stage sweep came after tallying 150 of 165 laps led in the first two stages, and despite a calamity-filled final stage, Larson went on to bring his total to a race-high 221 laps led en route to back-to-back triumphs in the track’s spring event.

An early qualifying lap for Alex Bowman put the Hendrick Motorsports mid-pack in the starting lineup, but the Blake Harris-led No. 48 Ally Chevrolet team quickly rebounded to showcase the speed they carried in Saturday’s practice session. The 32-year-old Tucson, Arizona, native navigated his Chevrolet-powered machine through the field to collect top-seven finishes in each stage, going on to take the checkered-flag in the fifth position for the team’s second top-five finish.

Chevrolet’s all-time NASCAR Cup Series statistics at Kansas Speedway:

Wins: 16

Poles: 14

Top-Fives: 77

Top-10s: 167

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 12 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 4

Poles: 7

Top-Fives: 24

Top 10s: 55

Stage Wins: 11

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race weekend on Sunday, May 18, with the All-Star Open at 5:30 p.m. ET and the All-Star Race at 8 p.m. ET. Live coverage of both events can be found on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 22nd

“It was a tough day for our No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet team at Kansas Speedway so a 22nd-place finish is actually pretty good considering how challenging the race was for our team. The handling of our Chevy was loose early in the race and then ended up too tight in Stage 2. Unfortunately, we got caught up in a late-race incident that caused significant damage to the nose and right side, which took away any chance of a competitive finish. I’m proud of everyone’s effort at Richard Childress Racing. The crew did a great job making repairs and getting us back out there. We’ll go back to the drawing board and come back stronger when we return to Kansas in the fall.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 1st

WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE WAY THIS RACE UNFOLDED, YOU HAD A VERY DOMINATE RUN, BUT THERE WERE MOMENTS YOU HAD SOME CONCERNS. HOW DID YOU WORK THROUGH THAT?

“Yeah, it was tough. I could get out to a good lead, and I could kind of manage my tires. But Chase (Elliott) was really good at the end of the long runs. We decided to take control of the race, and we kind of lost it a little bit there. We had some restarts work out in our favor, and that last run just played out well enough to get the win. I wasn’t very good again at the end of the run, but I am just proud of my team and proud of this HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevy team. It’s just been an awesome day.”

HOW MUCH DID YOU NEED TYLER AND CLIFF TO KEEP REMINDING YOU ABOUT SAVING THE TIRES OVER THE COURSE OF THE RUN?

“Yeah, it helps. Cliff (Daniels) is really good at keeping me informed with what is going on with other people and especially our team. So, yeah, he had me concerned, but I could feel it, as well. Just happy that last run went good. I was a bit nervous there at the end and it was starting to shake a lot, and I was afraid it was going to blow a right-rear tire. I tried to back my pace down a lot, but had enough to get to the end there.”

HOW IMPORTANT IS IT TO LEAVE HERE WITH THE WIN AND HEAD TO INDY AND HAVING CHARLOTTE AND NORTH WILKESBORO AND A BUSY TIME AHEAD?

“It’s really cool to head to Indy as the point leader two years in a row in the Cup Series. It’s really tough to do, and it’s really cool for our team and our sport that the Cup Series point leader gets to run the Indianapolis 500. It’s awesome, and thanks again to these guys right here. I won’t get to celebrate with them tonight, but we will do a little celebrating here before we have to leave the track.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Finished: 21st

“Tough weekend for our No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet. I was happy with it in practice, we had really good long run speed. I got in the fence on my qualifying lap, fortunately it didn’t hurt the car but it put us at the back to start the race. We made some good progress and were in a good spot for a decent finish when I got spun out. Not much we could do after going a lap down to put tires on it. Not the finish we deserved today.”

Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 29th

“Our weekend started out strong with a solid practice in the C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet. The car had top-15 pace and I thought we could have a really good race. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out that way for our No. 33 team. The balance fired off on the loose side and during our first scheduled green flag stop, I drove through too many boxes on exit which forced us to do a pass through under green. From there, it was a battle. When the right rear tire would burn off, the car didn’t have any security. Andy Street (crew chief) and the team kept working on it during every stop. We took the wave around at one point and regained a lap with a timely caution. While the result wasn’t what we wanted, I’m still very appreciative of the opportunity to drive in the Cup Series. I’ve learned a lot about these cars in a short period of time.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 5th

What more did you need out there?

“Not to crash the car on the Stage Two restart. We were really good before that, and then we destroyed the race car – the toe’s knocked out of it and the body was killed. While it might not look destroyed and we still ran fifth, these things are just super sensitive. It’s a bummer that happened. You just don’t get many race cars that are that good. We had one last weekend (at Texas Motor Speedway) and we didn’t capitalize on it. We had one at Bristol (Motor Speedway) and didn’t capitalize on it. Today, we ended up with a top-five, but I don’t feel like we capitalized on it.

I’m frustrated on that side of things, but super proud of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. It’s not something we did or that the car did. Two guys under me decided to drive us straight into the fence. That’s Next Gen racing, though. The restarts get pretty crazy, and unfortunately, it just kind of hurt the rest of our day.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 23rd

“Tough day for this No. 71 Gainbridge Chevrolet team. We just got behind a little bit those first couple of runs. We were really loose and corded the right-rear tire. We lost a lap, and then we just never really recovered from there. I thought we were going to get lucky there and get a caution near the end, but it didn’t work out. Just a struggle in the race, for whatever reason. We’ll go back and figure out what we need to do better. We fought hard; got one lap back, but needed to get two back. Just hate it for this team. We had really good speed yesterday, it just didn’t correlate to today.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 20th

“That was a decent finish for how it felt. My SafetyCulture Chevrolet definitely got better there at the end. The team made adjustments that helped me get more comfortable with the car. Just going to keep learning and making progress on the ovals.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 34th

Suarez on the accident that ultimately ended his day early in the final stage:

“He (Ty Dillon) was on new tires and drove into the corner and wrecked the No. 51 (Cody Ware) and myself there. We were just in the wrong place there, but at the end of the day, it’s our fault. We shouldn’t be in those positions and in those situations. I thought our No. 99 Choice Privileges Chevrolet had decent speed, but we never had a shot. We just fired off today very, very off balance. We were super, super tight. Eventually, we got it a little bit better, but our car was just off on balance. I feel like our car had potential, but we just didn’t do a good job with our adjustments overnight.”

