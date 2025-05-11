CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

SONSIO INDY GRAND PRIX

ROAD COURSE AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

INDIANAPOLIIS, INDIANA

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP

MAY 10, 2025

Chevrolet Powered Drivers Claim Three of Top-Four Finishing Positions at IMS Road Course

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, and Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet finished second and third respectively

O’Ward started eighth and drove to his second podium of the season

Sits fourth in the standings heading into preparation for the Indianapolis 500

Power drove from the seventh starting spot to his first podium and third top-five of the season

Scott McLaughlin brought the No. 3 Sonsio Vehicle Protection Team Penske Chevrolet in the fourth finishing position, his third top-five of the year

McLaughlin sits fifth in points

Two-time and defending Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden finished 12th, after a pace lap run down pit lane to investigate a possible issue that dropped him to the rear of the field

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, recovered from on-track contact that sent him to the back of the field to finish in 15th

Up next for Team Chevy in the NTT INDYCAR Series is qualifying for the 109th Indianapolis 500 May 17-18, 2025, with Fast Friday up first when the boost is turned up from 1.3 bar to 1.5 adding approximately 60 additional horsepower.

Saturday will see teams and drivers run for a starting position in the Indianapolis 500. At the conclusion of the day, the Fast 12 and positions 13-30 will be set.

Sunday will see the battle for the final three starting positions, as well as the pole run from the Fast 12 to the Firestone Fast Six. Indy 500 qualifications will be televised on the FOX Network on Saturday, May 17, at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 18, at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., as well as practice runs on FoxSports 1 and 2 both days

SONSIO GRAND PRIX RACE RESULTS:

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

A.J. FOYT RACING

David Malukas, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Well, we were around 15 laps short. It just kind of sums up the start of this season. We got unlucky again. We had some overheating issues, and our race ended up short there, which is really unfortunate, because I think we had a really good race car coming up from the back. Qualifying was a little bit of a rough performance from my side. But through the race, we started moving ourselves forward and making some good positions. Unfortunately, it just didn’t play out for us. We made a lot of good gains with a lot of positives. We have to just get our heads down for the month of May, which with the A.J. Foyt team normally, the history, it’s been very, very strong here. Hopefully all this bad luck that’s been happening will be gone. Maybe the Pope, who’s from Chicago, can give us some help for the 500.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing/Sexton Properties Chevrolet:

“Obviously, a long day, nothing we can do. We had a motor change and couldn’t run warm up. We couldn’t even put the car on the pad before going out for the race. Honestly, the guys did a phenomenal job with what we had. We were stuck with the trim, which we didn’t want because of the heat. All in all, probably one of the toughest races I think I’ve had in a while, trying to handle the car and make some moves to try and keep us in the game. Excited to be done with turning left and right, and ready to be just turning left.”

ARROW MCLAREN

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It was push, all the way through the race. No. 10 car was just a little quick for us today. But it has been like that for everyone so far this year. It’s solid that Team Chevy was 2-3 today. The Big One is next and that is the one we really want for Arrow McLaren, Chevrolet and all of our partners. I’ve been so close. Now it’s our turn to reach victory lane.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I think we made the most of what we had today. It was well-executed, and the strategy was good. We made a few passes, and we were competitive on the Firestone Alternate tires. We struggled a lot on the Firestone Primaries but minimized the damage there. Yesterday was the bigger issue. Looking forward, if we can fix Qualifying and start further up, I think we’ll be competitive on race days. The pace is there. It just all needs to come together, and we’re making progress. Today was a good boost and pretty solid day going into the month of May.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Tough day and tough weekend really. I think we were on to fight for a good result, but the pit lane penalty ruined those plans. Not the race we wanted, but we’ll move on quickly because the next race up is the one we work all year for.”

ED CARPENTER RACING

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Java House Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“It was a really tough day today. We didn’t seem to have strong enough pace on either tire. Despite that, the ECR Java House team pushed to the end, and I thank them for that. I am already looking ahead to the big one.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Splenda Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“The day that could have been. We were running so well, and we had a Top 10 car today. That’s where we should have been, but, on one of my stops something happened to my pit lane speed control button, so when I launched from the pit box I ended up with a pit lane speed violation. We were having a really good day so receiving a penalty is very frustrating. A positive for us was our pace and the middle stints were our best. I am really looking forward to the rest of the month and excited for the Indianapolis 500. We deserved the result here today that we didn’t get, but we will keep on trucking.”

JUNCOS HOLLINGER RACING

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“Honestly, I got spun on the first lap and did a whole donut. A full 360. And I had to come back from last, but we really had good pace. It was a shame the race worked out that way because we would have finished much better today. I’m thankful for our crew as they did a terrific job today. We had good pit stops, and the car ran well. I love the 500 and now coming off the best finish for the season for our young team is good. It’s not where we want to be, but we are very much building as a team at this point. I believe in these guys, and they believe in me. Just have to keep working to improve now.”

PREMA

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet

“We finished our race here at Indy and, after all of the issues we had during the weekend, I think there is a very positive outcome. I finally got a decent balance from the car, and we showed good performance and good pace. In the first pitstop, I had an issue with the clutch, but it’s also my responsibility. It cost us around 20 seconds, which could have helped us in getting a better position. However, today was a good day and we need to analyze and work together. Then move forward into the next events, where if we put it together then I am sure we can deliver a good race.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“On the first racing lap, I was spun around in Turn 12, which was unfortunate. We picked up damage from it which we had to repair. It took us a while in the pitlane, but the team did a good job to get us back out. From there, it was largely about gaining mileage. The pace was okay. It was a bit up and down, but now we look ahead to the 500 and hopefully can put together a strong showing there.”

TEAM PENSKE

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Sonsio Vehicle Protection Team Penske Chevrolet:

“I should be upset with a fourth. I think we could have gotten second today but I made a mistake on the pit exchange, and I lost a couple of spots. And that was our day. I will take a fourth. But it could have easily been a second and my first podium at Indy. Next race is the best race of the year. I thought it was a bold move to start on the black tires, and I was super fast on those tires. I was proud of the guys for that move. We made some big inroads with the car over the weekend. Now I can’t wait to get on the oval this week.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet:

“I would tell you we have had a fantastic last four races if one guy wasn’t winning them all. It’s a good start to month and we are looking forward to the 500 now. I think Chevy will get its first win of the season there. We had very good strategy and a good car pace today. Things were well executed. Unfortunately, no passing for me at this track. I’m excited to get on the oval. It will be interesting to see how the car feels, and I think found some good stuff in the test.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.