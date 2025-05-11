Kaulig Racing Race Recap | 2025 AdventHealth 400

No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Start: 29th

Stage 1 Finish: 34th

Stage 2 Finish: 35th

Finish: 35th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 team qualified for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway in the 29th position. Due to an unapproved adjustment following issues in practice, Dillon was forced to start the race from the rear of the field. With a fast Chevy, Dillon was immediately able to start his march forward. The team made a routine pit stop during an early caution and made the decision to run the remainder of the stage without another pit stop. Running lap times comparable to the top 10, Dillon was able to move in to the top 25 before the field started making green-flag stops midway through the first stage. Sticking to their plan, the No. 10 team was able to lead laps before the fresher tires of the competition proved to be too much. Dillon fell through the field and was scored 34th, two laps down at the end of stage one. Dillon spent stage two and the early part of stage three focused on continuing to run strong laps and returning to the lead lap. Unfortunately, an incident on the lap 201 restart collected the No. 10 Chevy and relegated the team to a 35th-place finish.

No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Start: 33rd

Stage 1 Finish: 38th

Stage 2 Finish: 38th

Finish: 38th

The No. 16 Action Industries Chevy had a terminal engine issue on lap six. Allmendinger was relegated to a 38th place finish.



