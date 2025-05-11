RCR NCS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Finish 22nd at Kansas Speedway Despite Damage From Late-Race Incident

Finish: 22nd

Start: 20th

Points: 22nd

“It was a tough day for our No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet team at Kansas Speedway, so a 22nd-place finish is actually pretty good considering how challenging the race was for our team. The handling of our Chevy was loose early in the race and then ended up too tight in Stage 2. Unfortunately, we got caught up in a late-race incident that caused significant damage to the nose and right side, which took away any chance of a competitive finish. I’m proud of everyone’s effort at Richard Childress Racing. The crew did a great job making repairs and getting us back out there. We’ll go back to the drawing board and come back stronger when we return to Kansas in the fall.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet Team Leave Kansas Speedway with 21st-Place Finish

Finish: 21st

Start: 35th

Points: 18th

“It was a tough weekend for our No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet team. I was happy with our Chevy in practice because we had really good long run speed, but then I got into the fence on my qualifying lap. Fortunately, it didn’t hurt our car but it put us at the back of the field to start the race. We made some good progress during the race and crew chief Randall Burnett made solid adjustments to help with handling. We were in a good spot for a decent finish when I got spun out. There wasn’t much we could do after going a lap down. It’s not the finish we deserved today.” -Kyle Busch

Jesse Love Continues to Gain Experience in No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 29th

Start: 32nd

Points: N/A

“Our weekend started out strong with a solid practice in the C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet. The car had top-15 pace and I thought we could have a really good race. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out that way for our No. 33 team. The balance fired off on the loose side and during our first scheduled green flag stop, I drove through too many boxes on exit which forced us to do a pass through under green. From there, it was a battle. When the right rear tire would burn off, the car didn’t have any security. Andy Street (crew chief) and the team kept working on it during every stop. We took the wave around at one point and regained a lap with a timely caution. While the result wasn’t what we wanted, I’m still very appreciative of the opportunity to drive in the Cup Series. I’ve learned a lot about these cars in a short period of time.” -Jesse Love