Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Kansas Post-Race Report – 05.11.25

BELL, BRISCOE SCORE TOP-FIVES TO LEAD TOYOTA AT KANSAS

Nemechek delivers back-to-back top-10s, Heim earns impressive top-15 in season debut

KANSAS CITY (May 11, 2025) – Christopher Bell (second) and Chase Briscoe (fourth) led Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon. For Bell, it his sixth top-five in 12 starts this season – and fifth top-10 in the last six races. Briscoe, who started from the rear of the field, matched his Toyota-best finish for the fourth time.

John Hunter Nemechek (10th) earned consecutive top-10s for the second time this season. The LEGACY MOTOR CLUB driver has now matched his last season total of four top-10s just 12 races into this season.

Truck Series points leader Corey Heim also delivered an impressive showing as the Toyota Development Driver finished 13th in his first start of the season and first time in a Cup car since June 2024. It was a career-best Cup Series result, besting the 22nd he earned in this race one year ago.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Kansas Speedway

Race 12 of 36 – 400.5 miles, 267 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

3rd, Ryan Blaney*

4th, CHASE BRISCOE

5th, Alex Bowman*

10th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

13th, COREY HEIM

17th, TYLER REDDICK

27th, RILEY HERBST

28th, TY GIBBS

32nd, ERIK JONES

33rd, BUBBA WALLACE

36th, DENNY HAMLIN

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What more did you need to catch Kyle Larson?

“Yeah, I don’t know. I didn’t feel like we were very good today. We qualified well, had good pit stops – never really had any issues to set us back, but on the track, we were constantly going the wrong direction instead of going forward, but everyone fought hard on this Reser’s Camry and got us a good finish. I don’t know. I’m sure I will be a lot happier about it tomorrow and later in the week, but just didn’t feel like we were very good, and we were still right there, so I think that is a testament to how good this team is.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

What changed throughout the afternoon with the adjustments that you made?

“We just started in the back, so it made it tough to know what we needed. Even that first stage, we had a terrible pit stop during the green flag pit cycle and we came out about three-quarters of a straightway behind the 5 (Kyle Larson) car and we were able to run him down and pass him and get back on the lead lap, then in the second stage, we kind just lost our magic, I felt like, and then finally the third stage, we kind of found it back and our car started going forward again and was able to go from 17th or 18th back up to fourth. I would have loved to have track position all day – that is the name of the game half of the time, but overall great Bass Pro Shops Toyota. We needed just a good solid run like this, so that helps.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 42 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 10th

What does this finish say about where this team is at?

“We’ve made a lot of gains for sure. Last week was a really good showing, had speed. This week, both cars had speed as well. Luckily, we were able to come home 10th in our Dollar Tree Camry. I like it. I like that we have decent speed. Solid day, solid effort. It wasn’t pretty – that is for sure, but we were able to maximize our finish and come home 10th.”

What differences have you seen at the shop in the preparation that has allowed for this kind of success?

“There is a lot. It is not just one person. It is the team. The whole way that everyone works together. There is just a lot that goes into it. Proud of the effort of everyone at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. We just have to continue it on.”

COREY HEIM, No. 67 Robinhood Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 13th

Top-15, ran all of the laps. What did you learn today that you can take to Nashville?

“I think from the very beginning I was trying to settle in. Such a different experience than my Truck Series regular style driving. Such a different approach with aero balance and trying to find clean air and trying to get grip. It is tough. We are at the top level, and I had to settle in. It has been about a year since I drove one of these things. First stage was messy to say the least. I went a lap down, but the team stuck with me and made really good adjustments, and we climbed back through the field all day. We kind of just made consistent steps forward. I’m super proud of everyone at 23XI, Toyota – very thankful for Robinhood for coming on board. The Robin Neon looked great out there running top-15 at the end. Just proud of the consistent progress, and team definitely stuck with me in the first stage. It wasn’t pretty on my part, but grateful for everyone believing in me and grateful for the opportunity.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Columbia Sportswear Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 33rd

Do you know what happened?

“Not really sure. Not sure if the 67 (Corey Heim) got into somebody, and I just tried to hang a left and stay in the gas and I got clipped in the right rear. It’s unfortunate. I hate it. It all stems back from our penalty earlier on. We tried so hard to fight back but it wasn’t meant to be. We had a lot of confidence coming into this race. Felt good about it yesterday, but just not our day. Not our last couple of weeks, but Happy Mother’s Day. Excited to get back home to see my wife and our baby boy and focus on that.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

Can you take us through what happened?

“Yeah, I think eventually just broke the transaxle trying to leave the stall there. Unfortunate for the Progressive Toyota team. Really fast again – just can’t keep it together right now.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.