‘Hey Now, You’re an All-Star’

Harrison Burton To Drive No. 51 Morton Buildings Ford Mustang in NASCAR All-Star Race;

Cody Ware To Drive No. 15 in All-Star Open Before Returning to No. 51 in Coca-Cola 600;

Rick Ware Racing’s First Appearance in Annual NASCAR Cup Series Exhibition Race

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 12, 2025) – The 41st running of the NASCAR All-Star Race Sunday night at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway will see a first-time entrant.

Rick Ware Racing (RWR), which has competed in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2012, will be a part of the annual NASCAR Cup Series exhibition race for the first time. That is because Harrison Burton, who has a guaranteed starting spot in the All-Star Race via his Coke Zero Sugar 400 victory last August at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, will drive the No. 51 Morton Buildings Ford Mustang Dark Horse for RWR.

Cody Ware, the regular driver of the No. 51, will pilot RWR’s No. 15 Schluter-Systems Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the undercard NASCAR All-Star Open with an eye on advancing into the All-Star Race. Ware will return to the No. 51 in the Cup Series’ next points-paying race, the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

“Being a part of the NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time is a milestone moment for our organization,” said Rick Ware, team owner. “It’s an honor to have a place in the main event, and we’re just as proud to provide Harrison the opportunity to compete in the All-Star Race. He definitely earned his spot and he deserves to be here. It’s a big opportunity for both of us.”

After competing for three fulltime seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series (2022-2024), Burton returned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025. He is a four-time race winner in the Xfinity Series and has seemingly picked up right where he left off, finishing an impressive third April 19 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway. In fact, Burton has finished among the top-10 in his last three Xfinity Series starts and sits 10th in the championship standings.

“The All-Star Race is one of those events you grow up dreaming about, so to have a spot on the grid is really special,” Burton said. “Winning at Daytona last year was a huge moment in my career, and I’m thankful to Rick and the entire RWR team for giving me the opportunity to make that win count by putting me in their car for the All-Star Race. We’ve been building some great momentum in the Xfinity Series, and I’m looking forward to carrying that into North Wilkesboro and competing against the best in the sport.”

The All-Star Race at the .625-mile North Wilkesboro oval will be Burton’s first start in the main event. He has three All-Star Open appearances with a best finish of 11th in 2023, the first year All-Star Weekend was held at North Wilkesboro.

Cody Ware is one of 18 drivers in the All-Star Open. He will make his fifth start in the Open, with his best result being ninth, earned in 2022 when All-Star Weekend was held at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

“I’m proud to be a part of RWR and this is another reason why,” Cody Ware said. “Any opportunity at the Cup level is huge. To earn a spot in the All-Star Race and then not be able to actually compete – that’d be a tough pill to swallow. It’s great to see this organization be the one that puts Harrison in the All-Star Race. He earned his shot with his win at Daytona. It’s added incentive for me to race hard in the Open and join him in the All-Star Race.”

Both the All-Star Open and All-Star Race go green on Sunday. The 100-lap All-Star Open begins at 5:30 p.m. EDT and the 250-lap All-Star Race starts at 8 p.m. Three drivers from the All-Star Open will advance to the All-Star Race – the top-two race finishers and the Fan Vote Winner. Voting at NASCAR.com/FanVote will remain live until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 17, the eve of the All-Star Open. FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide live coverage of each race.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes fulltime in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track and FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).