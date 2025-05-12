Louis-Philippe Dumoulin Confident Ahead of NASCAR Canada Season Opener This Weekend

Event Clarington 200 Track Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, May 18th, 2025 Broadcast REVTV (live) | TVA Sports (tape delayed) Race 2:00 PM E.T. – nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivières (Quebec), May 12, 2025.– The 2025 NASCAR Canada Series season will kick off this weekend on the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Mosport) road course, in Ontario. A legendary track where three-time series champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has won numerous races, including his most recent victory to date in NASCAR Canada. This upcoming season is eagerly anticipated by Dumoulin and his team, especially as it marks the beginning of a new three-year agreement with his title partner, WeatherTech Canada.

“I’m extremely proud to represent WeatherTech Canada. I’ve always been motivated to win races with their colors, and this new season gives me confidence. I want to start our new partnership strong! We recently carried out testing with our road course car and it looks like we found several issues that affected our performance during the 2024 season. We’ve been able to resolve them, and that’s promising for the new season — the car is really solid,” explains Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, who adds: “Anyone who’s tasted victory in this series wants to win the championship — it’s only natural. In my case, considering the incredibly high level of competition we can expect again this season in NASCAR Canada, my goal is to stay among the front-runners and take every opportunity to win again.”

To date, Dumoulin has 82 Top 5s and 124 Top 10s in NASCAR Canada over 166 races. An exceptional average that doesn’t add extra pressure for the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car: “Winning a fourth title is definitely a goal, but you have to take things race by race. Each one is different. Enjoying the performance is also one of the missions for me and the entire Dumoulin Compétition team. It’s a bit like hockey — if you focus too much on the Stanley Cup, you might forget to have fun. In my case, I want to approach the 2025 season with the goal of winning races, thrilling our fans with exciting races, and then we’ll seize any opportunities that arise to aim for the championship.”

So far, the Trois-Rivières native has led 895 laps in NASCAR Canada. Reaching the 1,000-lap mark could very well happen this year. “Top 5s, podiums, wins — that’s our mission. The fact that the season begins at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is also a plus. I love that track with its long and fast corners. It suits NASCAR Canada cars perfectly and allows for great overtaking. For the fans, it’s just a wonderful place. The weather can do anything there — it’s a microclimate. So, we have to take that into account, but one thing is clear: I can’t wait to be there and get the 2025 season started,” concludes the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car.

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. For more information, visit groupebellemare.com

Omnifab has joined Dumoulin Compétition in June 2023. In less than twenty years, Omnifab has made its place in the mechanical manufacturing industry in Quebec. They have earned this place by offering a unique turnkey solution to large companies and SMEs that want to modernize their production line or have their industrial equipment repaired. No matter your industry, you can count on Omnifab team to manufacture custom industrial machinery or solve your mechanical problems with great precision, in a timely manner and with quality components, as pledged. Visit omnifab.ca for more information.

Rousseau Metal has been manufacturing high-quality products for 70 years. Over the years the company become known as a leader in storage solutions. The quality, durability and reliability of their products have earned them a reputation as being among the best in the industry. Over the years, the quality of Rousseau products and excellence of the company’s business practices have been recognized through various certifications and membership in industrial and automotive organizations. To learn more about the company and its products, visit rousseau.com

Dumoulin Competition

Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com