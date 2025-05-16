Honeycutt Wins The Reverend Sour Mash Whiskey 75 zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model Race

Landen Lewis On Pole for Friday’s Window World 100 Late Model Stock Event

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (May 15, 2025) – Kaden Honeycutt dominated The Reverend Sour Mash Whiskey 75 zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model race Thursday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway after starting from the pole. The Bridge City, Texas, native claimed the checkered flag, holding off a hard-charging Dawson Sutton and Keelan Harvick, who finished second and third respectively.

It was Honeycutt’s second time riding the elevator to North Wilkesboro victory lane; he claimed both the zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model Car race win and the season championship in the finale weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024. This weekend, Honeycutt plans to compete in the Late Model Stock Car race as well as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Window World 250 on Saturday, in addition to tonight’s Pro Late Model event.

“Now we’re one for three, we’ve got two more to go,” said Honeycutt in Victory Lane. “Big picture, this weekend, we’re just trying to get confidence back and know that I can still do it. The last couple of weeks have been kind of rough, so we’re just looking to bounce back for Niece Motorsports this weekend.

Three cautions slowed the race, with a multi-car wreck as the field came to the green flag at the initial start. The caution flag flew for a second time on Lap 9 and once more to trigger the final restart of the night with 26 laps to go.

In zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car qualifying this afternoon, Landen Lewis captured the pole for Friday night’s Window World 100 with a lap of 17.769 seconds. He’ll start alongside Lanie Buice, who will also roll off from the front row. Honeycutt will grid third in his effort to sweep this week’s CARS Tour action.

TICKETS:

Tickets are still available for Friday’s Window World 100 Late Model Stock Car race and NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by MechanixWear, as well as Saturday’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Window World 250, All-Star Heat Races and the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday. Individual event day tickets can be purchased online at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com or on-site at the ticket office.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race and all North Wilkesboro Speedway events by following on X and Instagram, or by becoming a Facebook fan.