Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rural King Ford Team

North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes

NASCAR All-Star Race

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Event: Race 14 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: North Wilkesboro Speedway (0.625-miles)

#of Laps: 250

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford team head to the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series annual All-Star Race. For Gragson, he looks to continue his All-Star Fan Vote domination, winning the vote in 2023 & 2024 where he finished 23rd and 11th, respectfully. The weekend will kick off with the Pit Crew challenge on Friday, May 16th at 6:00 pm ET. The All-Star Open race will be held on Sunday, May 18th at 5:30 pm ET. The All-Star race is scheduled for Sunday evening at 8:00 pm ET.

Rural King, America’s Farm and Home Store, will return to Gragson’s No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. This marks the Mattoon, Illinois-based retailer’s third race with Front Row Motorsports, bringing its well-known commitment to rural values, hardworking communities, and American heritage to race fans across the country﻿. Gragson will make an appearance at the Rural King in Conover, North Carolina on Sunday, May 18th from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm ET.

“I’ve always loved going to the North Wilkesboro Speedway,” said Gragson. “The energy there is incredible, and the track delivers that classic short-track, beating-and-banging style of racing. I’ve been fortunate to win the Fan Vote the past two years, so hopefully I can make it three in a row and get this No. 4 team into the main event.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

