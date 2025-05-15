OMOLOGATO AND NASCAR LEGEND JIMMIE JOHNSON LAUNCH LIMITED EDITION JJ700 CHRONOGRAPH FEATURING RACE-USED CARBON FIBER

LONDON, UK / STATESVILLE, N.C (May 15, 2025) — Omologato, the British motorsport-inspired watch brand, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with seven-time NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to launch the JJ700 Chronograph — a striking timepiece that celebrates Johnson’s 700th NASCAR Cup Series start at the Coca-Cola 600 this May.

Crafted for collectors and racing enthusiasts alike, the JJ700 Chronograph is encased in a matte bronze finish, exuding bold sophistication, and features an extraordinary detail: carbon fiber directly sourced from Johnson’s race car, driven during his historic 700th race. This integration of authentic racing DNA sets the JJ700 apart as a true piece of motorsport history.

With a production limited to just 700 individually numbered pieces worldwide, each JJ700 watch is hand-assembled using a hybrid movement, combining mechanical precision with quartz reliability. The watch is completed with a premium alligator-finish leather strap, with Jimmie’s autograph engraved onto a bespoke deployant clasp.

“This watch isn’t just a timepiece — it’s a celebration of LEGACY, speed, and a career milestone I’m proud to share with fans,” said Jimmie Johnson. “I love this design and I’m grateful to Omologato for this opportunity.”

“I’ve always been fascinated by the close racing of NASCAR and how passionate fans are about it. To be involved with one of the biggest names in the Series is an absolute honour,” said Omologato Founder Shami Kalra.

The JJ700 Chronograph will be available exclusively at http://omologatowatches.com/jj700 starting May 26, 2025, with global shipping and limited availability.

ABOUT OMOLOGATO: Omologato designs timepieces inspired by the world of motorsport. Every watch tells a story of racing history and is built for those who live life in the fast lane. To learn more, visit www.omologatowatches.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.