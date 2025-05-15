RCR Race Preview: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR All-Star Race… RCR has four wins in the NASCAR All-Star Race, three with Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990, 1993) and one with Kevin Harvick (2007). All four of RCR’s All-Star Race wins were won at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Earnhardt is tied with Jimmie Johnson for the most top-five finishes in the All-Star Race (9).

All-Star Race Format… This year marks the third consecutive NASCAR All-Star Race contested at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The 2025 edition of the race includes several changes to the format, including lengthening the race by 50 laps to 250, the addition of a competition break at or near the 100-lap mark and an optional promotor’s caution flag before lap 220.

Manufacturer’s Showdown… Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota teams will battle against each other in this year’s All-Star Race as part of the Manufacturer’s Showdown, a race within the race that places emphasis on automaker performance. Manufacturer teams will include all drivers from the least represented manufacturer, and an equal number of drivers from the other two manufacturers selected based on their final All-Star grid positions. Team drivers will be scored against each other and the team with the lowest combined total of finishing positions will be the winner. Any tie would be broken by the best overall finish among the group.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway… In 44 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series starts at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has five wins, all by Dale Earnhardt: 1986 (spring), 1987 (spring), 1989 (spring), 1991 (fall), and 1995 (spring). Earnhardt was running at the finish in all 27 races at North Wilkesboro that he ran with RCR. Team Owner Richard Childress made 19 starts at North Wilkesboro as a driver, racking up eight top-10 finishes.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro Speedway… Dillon has made four previous All-Star Race appearances, earning a best finish of seventh in 2019 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Earning His Spot… Dillon secured his spot in this year’s All-Star Race with a thrilling victory in the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway following a dominating performance by the No. 3 team. The win was the fifth of the Welcome, North Carolina driver’s career.

One Year Ago… Dillon and the No. 3 team posted a notable performance in the 2024 All-Star Open. Dillon posted the fastest lap time during qualifying and remained in the top spot on the leaderboard until inclement weather caused the session to be canceled with only one car in the field yet to post a qualifying lap. NASCAR set the field according to the rulebook with the No. 3 team in the 15th position. During the race, Dillon was able to work his way up to a ninth-place finish.

A Family Tradition… Dillon grew up watching his father, Mike Dillon, race Late Models throughout the South during the 1990s, including several notable races at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The elder Dillon collected two victories at the speedway (1994 and 1995).

Dow Salutes Veterans… More than 1,600 U.S. Military Veterans are featured on the No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The patriotic livery highlights Dow’s commitment to the service and skills that veterans bring to the workforce with a special nod to Dow’s Veterans Resource Group (VETNET) and Military Degree Equivalency (MDE) program, which provides an opportunity for individuals with extensive military background to bring their broad scope of training and education, experience in leadership, and understanding of performing in high pressure situations into a successful career at Dow. 2025 marks the 11th consecutive year that Dow has partnered with RCR to honor U.S. Military veterans. The program began with just over 350 veterans in 2015 to more than 1,600 this year. This year’s program also highlights Dow’s relationship with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team… Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by using one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack – as a real-time testbed. After 11 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer, and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports, and follow them on X (@DowSports) and LinkedIn (Dow Sports Marketing Solutions).

What are your thoughts about this weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway?

“I’m looking forward to getting back to North Wilkesboro Speedway. Last year, we brought a fast Chevrolet to the All-Star Open and learned a lot that we were able to apply to other short track races later in the season. Being locked into the big show this year makes it even more special. Winning a million bucks after everything that happened at Richmond Raceway last year would be something special.”

How does this race stack up for you, and what strategies are you focusing on to tackle North Wilkesboro Speedway’s unique challenges?

“I enjoy the All-Star Race atmosphere and the challenge of the track. It’s a place that means a lot to my family and our Richard Childress Racing team. There’s some extra motivation. Tire management and track position are going to be key. We’re focused on being smart, staying patient, and putting ourselves in the right spot when it counts.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 SENIX Tools Chevrolet at North Wilkesboro Speedway… Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race will mark Kyle Busch’s third career NASCAR Cup Series start at North Wilkesboro Speedway. In his two previous starts at the .625-mile oval, Busch’s best finish is 10th, which came in this race last year.

Hey Now, You’re an All Star… Busch has totals of one win, six top-five finishes and 12 top-10 finishes in 19 career All-Star Race starts contested at Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Winner, Winner… The Las Vegas native scored his lone All-Star victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2017. He took control following the final restart with 10 laps remaining and pulled away to a 1.274-second victory. He followed up his win with a solid second-place finish at the track in the following weekend’s Coca-Cola 600, leading a total of 63 laps.

Leading the Field… Busch has started from the pole position in the All-Star Race on four separate occasions (2008, 2011, 2012, 2017), which is the most among active All-Star pole winners.

Double Duty… In addition to his driving duties in Sunday’s All-Star race, Busch will pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in Saturday’s Truck Series race.

About Senix Tools… At SENIX, we break barriers and shatter expectations by redefining outdoor power equipment and power tools with cutting-edge innovation and unwavering passion. Whether you’re an arborist, landscaper, or a dedicated DIY enthusiast, SENIX tools have been meticulously crafted with you in mind. Our state-of-the-art technology, top-notch performance, and eco-friendly design options empower you to tackle any task effortlessly. For more information on SENIX Tools and our comprehensive line of outdoor power equipment and power tools, visit senixtools.com.

It’s All-Star race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Are you excited to get back to such a historic venue?

“It’s cool that the All-Star race is at North Wilkesboro Speedway again. It’s a really cool track. It’s got a lot of history to it. I hear that the elevator for Victory Lane is back up and operational, so that would be really special to celebrate that way with your team. You know, I love the idea of racing for a million bucks. There’s no better way to win it than all-out short track style racing. There would be be nothing cooler than to be able to bring that one home.”