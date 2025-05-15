Berry, Woods to Run Retro Scheme at Wilkesboro All-Star Race

Josh Berry and the Wood Brothers are headed to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race. The DEX Imaging Mustang will carry a paint scheme based on the one Michael Waltrip drove to a dramatic victory in the 1996 running of the non-points spectacular, then known as the Winston Select.

As the Woods celebrate their 75 years in the sport, the win by Waltrip is one of the all-time highlights. Waltrip and the 21 were not considered a contender entering the weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. They had to run the preliminary Open and barely squeaked into the starting field for the main event, finishing fifth to take the final transfer spot to the main event.

In that 70-lap race, Waltrip drove through the field, taking the lead from Dale Earnhardt in the final segment with nine laps remaining. He then drove away from the pack to take the win over Rusty Wallace, Earnhardt, Mark Martin and Terry Labonte.

The win was a big boost for the Woods at a time they needed one, and it gave Waltrip the funds to buy his mother a new home.

As the team heads into the current All-Star Race, Berry and the DEX Imaging crew are guaranteed a starting spot in the main event, thanks to a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.

“I’m excited for this weekend,” Berry said. “It’ll be my third trip to North Wilkesboro. I was fortunate to win the Open race in 2023 in the 48 car and race my way into the big show, which was really cool. This time, knowing you’re already locked in adds a different kind of excitement. I’m looking forward to taking part in more of the actual racing and qualifying, especially with the Pit Crew Challenge. It’s a great opportunity for our crew to go out there and showcase what they can do. With the heat races as well, there’s going to be a lot more on-track time for me, and that just makes the weekend even more fun.”

Practice at North Wilkesboro is set for Friday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time to be followed by qualifying at 7 p.m.

The qualifying session includes the Pit Crew Challenge. Drivers will take the green flag and run one lap at speed then come onto pit road for a four-tire stop. Back on the track they will run to the checkered flag. The fastest team earns a $100,000 bonus and the pole for the first heat and the All-Star race.

Two 75-lap heat races are set for Saturday, with the opener getting the green flag just after 5:20 p.m.

On Sunday, the 100-lap Open, for drivers not already in the All-Star Race, is set to get the green flag just after 5:30 p.m., with the 250-lap main event getting under way just after 8 p.m. FS1 is carrying the TV coverage.

